Police officers who died in their line of duty in Walewale have been air-lifted to Accra

Their bodies were deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra morgue for presevation

They were airlifted after the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare with high-ranking officials visited the families of the deceased personnel

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tamale - The remains of the Police officers who died in their line of duty on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road have been air-lifted to Accra.

Two out of five police officers were involved in the accident while pursuing armed robbers on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

They were airlifted from Tamale after the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare with high-ranking officials from the police headquarters paid a courtesy call to commiserate with the families of the deceased personnel.

The other victims were also visited by the IGP and his team at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors has since been treated and discharged by medical officials at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

What happened to the policemen?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Two police officers met their untimely death while chasing armed robbers on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The deceased officers, Chief Inspector James Akakose Aroma and Corporal Nii Osekle Charles died on the spot after the ghastly crash.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to a police report sighted by YEN.com.gh three other officers, Constable Akanvariwen Daniel, Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah, and Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, who were also aboard the vehicle, sustained various degrees of injury.

Constables Ezekiel Quarshie Tawiah and Iddrisu Gafaru were later referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Dampare adds dog patrol to new reforms in Ghana Police Service

Still, on policing, personnel with highly-trained security dogs under leash have been strategically positioned across the Capital for operational patrols.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Ghana Police Service page, they stated that this component of policing is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking of contraband goods, and improving other aspects of criminal investigations.

Plans are, however, underway to extend this component of Police visibility to other regions.

Source: Yen.com.gh