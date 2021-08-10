Ghanaian actress has revealed the cause of fire that burned down her house entirely

She said her mother had farmed at the back of the house and put fire in the weeds she gathered

Unbeknown to everyone, the fire had spread and gutted parts of the house till it engulfed the whole structure

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Embattled Ghanaian actress whose house got burnt, Beverly Afaglo, has narrated the cause of the fire that burned down her whole house on Monday night.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Afaglo said her mother has a garden at the back of the house, where she had finished farming and gathered some weeds and put fire into.

Her house help, she narrated, had finished preparing food for the house and went to serve her mother.

A collage of Beverly Afaglo and her house. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Upon coming back, she discovered smoke coming from Beverly’s side of the house which prompted her to ask the actress’ mother if she was burning something.

To this, the mother responded that she had earlier burnt some weeds she gathered from the house and doused the fire.

Unknown to them, the fire was not quenched fully and it has been spreading to the house.

It was after the whole house was covered with smoke that the house help phoned Beverly, who was out of the house at that time, to inform her.

The actress said she quickly ran to the house and with the help of her neighbours they opened water in a bid to quench the fire.

Their efforts, she revealed, yielded no results and so they finally had to call the fire service to come to their aid.

Beverly stressed how disappointed she was when the ill-equipped fire service officers arrived but could do nothing to salvage the situation.

Actress gets support

Following the sad development, Afaglo has received some forms of supports from her colleagues.

As YEN.com.gh published earlier, the likes of Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, and others have all reached out to her.

She thus expressed her gratitude to them for coming through for her.

Disappointed by fire service

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, some minutes after sharing the heartbreaking news, Beverly has shared more videos of firefighters attempting to quench the fire.

From her caption, she indicated that the Ghana fire service reported on time after being called but they failed to perform their duties on time as they were not prepared.

The sad mother narrated that, the firefighters could not enter the house forever 40 minutes due to the heavy smoke mainly because the right protective gears were not available.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen