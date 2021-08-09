President Akufo-Addo has appointed Farouk Mahama as the next Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Corporation

He will be replacing Prince Imoro Andani

The former board member died this year after a short illness

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo has appointed the son of late former president, Alhaji Aliu Mahama as the next Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel .

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, will be replacing the late Prince Imoro Andani who died this year after a short illness.

He became the MP for Yendi in 2020 after contesting for the first time in a general election.

Akufo-Addo appoints Aliu Mahama's son to Chair Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel board

Source: UGC

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and now holds a Master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Coventry University in England.

Sefa Kayi appointed as board Member of NPA

Ghana's sensational and vibrant Radio and TV journalist, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed as a board member for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM was sworn in on Friday, August 8, 2021, according to a publication by Ghanaweb.

YEN.com.gh sighted the name of the 'Chairman General' as he is popularly called, among listed board members of NPA on their official website.

Joe Addo-Yobo was named the Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority board. Other members of the board include Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah Esq., Bernard Owusu, Diana Mogre, Clement Osei Amoako, and Manuel Sawyerr Esq.

Henry Nana Boakye appointed to Chair Buffer Stock Company

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, on the other hand, has been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited.

Per a report filed by Citinewsroom, the President also maintained Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The Buffer Stock was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana