- Dr. Bawumia has warned against in-house party politics

- The Vice president says greed and selfishness will cause the party the 2024 elections

- President Akufo-Addo says a vote for the NDC will be bad for the party

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has listed the very things causing the downfall of the New Patriotic Party.

Addressing the 29th anniversary of the party, the Vice President explained that pettiness, rancor, selfishness, and greed would prevent the party from winning the 2024 elections.

"If we want to win elections, we must do away with the pettiness, rancor, selfishness, and greed. The in-house fights must also end," he told party members.

Fall out of 2024 elections

President Akufo-Addo will retire from the presidential elections in 2024.

But, as his tenure inched to a close, the 77-year-old leader has waded into a new debate. He wants the 8-year cycle of partisan changes in elections to end.

Speaking at the 29th anniversary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo prophesies his party's comeback in the 2024 presidential election.

He also said it would be a disaster for Ghana should Ghanaians vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Nana Addo, the NPP "cannot continue to accept the backsliding that takes place every eight years."

He goes on to warn that; "the foundations that we are laying today for the prosperity of our nation will be shaken if again we allow the path of progress to be diverted," he stated.

Some NPP political bigwigs are lacing their boots for what political experts describe as a "knife-edged" election in 2024.

So far, big names including the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng, Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, and former minister of power, Boakye Agyarko have been listed as the leading candidates to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections.

Taxes in Ghana

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, says there will soon be some special taxes for income brackets.

Speaking on Asaase Radio, the finance minister revealed that this intervention would help government raise more revenue.

"We are also contemplating maybe some issues of flat taxes for some categories of incomes so that everybody participates. But beyond the beauty of me getting more money [is that] with that type of technology base, I'm able to titrate welfare interventions a lot more precisely," he stated.

Source: Yen.com.gh