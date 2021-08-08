A young Ghanaian policewoman, Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei, was found lifeless in her hotel room

The incident happened at Nkawkaw on August 7, 2021, hours after the lady checked into a hotel room at midday

Investigations have been launched into the issue and Sarah's boyfriend, as well as the hotel manager, are in police custody assisting with investigations

Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei, a nice-looking female Ghanaian police officer lost her life in bizarre circumstances after she checked into a hotel at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to an official statement by the police, the officer's lifeless body was found at the Misihio hotel about seven houses after she checked in yesterday, August 7, 2021.

Investigations have begun

It is reported that the police have already commenced investigations into the matter and the hotel manager, as well as Sarah Adjei's alleged boyfriend, have been arrested to assist with investigations.

Her state at the time of discovery

According to TV3's report, Sarah Adjei was in a multi-colored straight dress over a black underwear and black slippers at the time she was found lifeless.

Bloodstains were also reportedly spotted in her nostrils and she had a swollen right cheek when the body was inspected.

The police searched in her bag and found a handwritten note that was addressed to her alleged boyfriend, Timothy Dampare concerning an amount she was owing to some people.

Eight envelopes were also found. One had the name Mr. Timothy Dampare written on it.

A mirror, blue pen, padlock key, and GH¢11.60 were also found.

Exactly six days ago, YEN.com.gh reported that a young police officer, Sandra Asiedu, was found dead in her room at Damongo in the Savannah Region

Initial reports suggested she was stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend who visited her from Obuasi.

However, new information that emerged indicated that the suspected killer left a note in the room of the deceased.

The note which was written in red ink has popped up and it talks about love and death.

