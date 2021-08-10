Beverly has taken to social media again to express her displeasure about how Ghana Fire service personnel reported on time upon being called but failed to do their work on time

The sad mother said it took 40 minutes for the firefighters to enter her house because there was heave smoke and they didn't have the right protective wear to enter with

Beverly Afaglo admonished the country to avoid partisan politics but to set their priorities right

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the wife of the sensational musician Prayer Honeho announced the unfortunate incidence of losing everything she losing her house with everything in it to a fire outbreak with four hours.

Some minutes after sharing the heartbreaking news, Beverly shared more videos of firefighters attempting to quench the fire.

From her caption, she indicated that the Ghana fire service reported on time after being called but they failed to perform their duties on time as they were not prepared.

The sad mother narrated that, the firefighters could not enter the house forever 40 minutes due to the heavy smoke mainly because the rights protective gears were not available.

She revealed they had to use a generator at a point but would not start and eventually when they figured things out, it was too late.

With crying emojis, Beverly lamented about the fact that herself, her mum, her kids' nanny and the kids themselves have nothing left.

Still wailing, she addressed how some things need to be taken seriously in the country and also stated that partisan politics need to come to an end.

Beverly also added that priorities as a country must be set right.

Check out the video here;

