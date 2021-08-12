The Ghanaian teenagers are final year students at Brampton Manor Academy

They obtained A*A*A* in the school's examinations

Nana and Kwame are headed off to study at Cambridge University and Warwick University respectively

Students of Ghanaian descent in the United Kingdom (UK) have gained admission to Cambridge and Warwick Universities after achieving A*A*A* in their A-level examinations.

The students identified as Nana and Kwame excelled in the exams, obtaining A*A*A* at Brampton Manor Academy, and have gained admission to reputable universities in the UK.

Nana is heading off to Cambridge University (Trinity College) to study Philosophy, while Kwame will be studying Economics at Warwick University.

On the Twitter page of Brampton Manor Academy, the school has celebrated brilliant students.

Another Ghanaian student excels in exams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a Ghanaian student, only identified as Kwesi, has raised the flag of Ghana high after achieving excellent grades in his A-level examinations at Brampton Manor Academy in East London, UK.

Kwesi obtained A*A*A* in the A-level examinations and is heading off to pursue Economics at the University of Warwick.

Ghanaian twin brothers bag six As in exams

Also, Ghanaian twin brothers, Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, have gained admittance into Ivy League schools in the UK after earning top scores in their A-level examinations.

The 18-year-olds achieved a combined six As and one A at Mossbourne Community Academy in the UK.

Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, who reside in East London, will attend Oxford and Cambridge Universities, which are part of the Russell Group, the UK's equivalent of Ivy League schools in the US.

