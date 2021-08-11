The Ghanaian student obtained A.A.A in the A-level examinations at Brampton Manor Academy

He will be attending the University of Warwick in the UK to study Economics

Kwesi has been celebrated in a post by his alma mater

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Ghanaian student, only identified as Kwesi, has raised the flag of Ghana high after achieving excellent grades in his A-level examinations at Brampton Manor Academy in East London, UK.

Kwesi obtained A.A.A in the A-level examinations and is heading off to pursue Economics at the University of Warwick.

The brilliant Ghanaian teenager has been celebrated for his academic feat in a post by the prestigious high school.

Kwesi: Ghanaian student earns top scores in A-level exams in UK school, set to study Economics in varsity Image: Brampton Manor Academy

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

School celebrates Kwesi

In a post sighted on the Twitter page of Brampton Manor Academy, the school wrote:

''Kwesi achieved A*A*A and will be studying Economics at Warwick. Massive congrats Kwesi.''

Many social media users have commented congratulatory messages underneath the post.

Uplifting remarks

@Paycottage commented:

''Congratulations Kwesi! Fantastic result! Good luck at Warwick University!''

Sharing his comment under the post, Dr Peter KITONYO said:

''Congratulations Kwesi. May the Almighty God bless you and your studies in economics at Warwick.''

@janebramley remarked:

''Congratulations Kwesi, fantastic results! Hope you have a wonderful time at Warwick.''

Ghanaian twin brother's bag six As in exams

In a related story, Ghanaian twin brothers, Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye have gained admittance into Ivy League schools in the UK after earning top scores in their A-level examinations, reports the BBC.

The 18-year-olds achieved a combined six As and one A at Mossbourne Community Academy in the UK.

Emmanuel and Ebenezer Boakye, who reside in East London, will attend Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Emmanuel Boakye will study English Literature at Oxford University, while his brother Ebenezer will study Spanish and Russian at Cambridge University.

Couple gives birth to biracial twins

In a separate story, a mother in Manchester, England, Jade Ball, has given birth to a set of biracial twin boys who look different just like any other set of fraternal twins.

Jade Ball and her better half, Kade, gave birth to the adorable twins, Cole and Klay, last April.

In an interview with TODAY Parents, Jade Ball established that when she gave birth to the boys, ''it was obvious they weren’t identical.''

Source: Yen