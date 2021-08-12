Brilliant twins set a record in the UK as they had straight distinctions that got many people's attention

With their amazing performances, they secured immediate admission as both of them will major in the humanities

Emmanuel and Ebenezer said coming from a very humble background inspired them to achieve success no matter what

Twins in the UK have been honoured after they managed to get multiple distinctions, getting a total number of six A's at Hackney’s Mossbourne Community Academy.

While Emmanuel will study literature at Oxford University, Ebenezer on the other hand will read Spanish and Russian at Cambridge, BBC News reports.

The twins made their mother really proud of them. Photo source: BBC News

We wanted to succeed

The twins who are both 18-years-ods said that having just a single parent taking care of them made them so determined to succeed in life, iNews reports.

On their support system, the young men said:

"It's not really sunk in yet. We've always had people in our corner, our mum and the school, supporting and pushing us to do it."

Emmanuel revealed that he had wanted to go to Cambridge like his brother until an event at Oxford University African Caribbean Society.

There won't be rivalry

The duo revealed that despite going to the two different institutions, there would never be any unhealthy competition between them.

In reaction, their mother, Victoria Genfi who is 58-years-old said she really cannot describe how very proud she is of them.

On parenting them, she said:

“We’ve come a long way.”

