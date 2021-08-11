Cheating in relationships has become an issue of daily discourse, not only in Ghana but in the entire world as a whole

Stories of people cheating on their partners have been published countless times by YEN.com.gh.

Not long ago, multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, Empress Gifty, asserted that cheating is a part of marriage and that one must prepare for it.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the Jesus Over Do singer said cheating was an age-old thing and was very present in a marriage.

Before that, artiste manager, Bulldog, also opened up about one of the secret things he did behind his wife.

The popular entertainment guru actually confessed to cheating on his wife.

According to the artist manager, cheating is something that comes with being a man.

YEN.com.gh recently decided to find out from Ghanaians which boys schools and their alumni are known to engage in cheating the most when it comes to relationships.

The contest went through a preliminary stage as well as quarterfinals, with four schools emerging into the semi-finals stage.

The four are:

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Legon

Mfantsipim School,

Kumasi High School

Pope John Senior High School

Results may be unreliable

It should, however, be stated that the results that will emerge from the polls that will end on August 12, 2021, are not conclusively true.

This is a poll whose results have been generated from social media users and their sentiments surrounding the subject of cheating by students and alumni from the various schools listed.

This makes the results subject to some unreliable information such as those that could be generated by users who are simply uninformed on the subject matter but just want their voices heard.

Another point of error could be rival schools that might want to vote against a particular school just to tarnish their image.

Anyone who wishes to use the results of the poll in some formal analysis should therefore be circumspect in doing so.

