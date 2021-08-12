A popular facebook commentator, Oge Nsimah has sparked conservations on social media after advising women to not date a man for more than two years

Oge stated that a lot of single women block their chances of meeting the right man because they stay with the wrong person for long

Nsimah advised ladies to date with purpose and strategy

A popular Facebook commentator with a following of over 28,000 is making waves on social media with her recent post which sought to advise women in relationships.

Oge Nsimah, as known by many cautioned any lady dating to ensure their dating season doesn't surpass two years without a ring.

She affirmed that, if a man does not marry you within the above stated years, leave.

Source: Facebook

The opinionated lady said if a man is serious about you, deciding to leave will be the motivating factor to propose to you.

Continuing, she said many single ladies stay too long with the wrong men and this ends up blocking their chances of finding the right one.

The social commenter added that, when you get to a certain age, long and meaningless dates are of no use.

Date with purpose and strategy, she concluded with.

Some netizens who show the post refused to overlook it, they took to the comments section to voice out their opinions about the matter.

From Mas Gidi Yon:

I have to agree with you cos u pointed out clearly "@certain age" Ofcos you need to know what you want and ask for it without much compromise. You don't expect a lady to date for yrs when she's already 28yrs. From 20/21 ofcos you can date for long but from 26 or 27 upward, you date for a strict

Okoro Johnson Chinedu commented:

That's why we have a lot of broken homes, people desperate to get married, but not actually ready to face the marital tasks. If a man is not ready he is not ready, if you really want to get married stay single and wait for your husband, so that the man who is coming for you is coming for marriage relationship.

Nana Yaw Owusu Afriyie:

Do you also know there are ladies who also waste men time when they are in a relationship!!!!!

Sampson Sunday Uche replied:

It's a thing of what worked for you may not work in my own situation. We have seen people who have dated for over five years and yet they are married today. I remember that my brother dated his girlfriend (now his wife) for about ten years. They are happily married today

From Chinedu Jonathan:

Note marriage goes beyond love and it is not child's play in respect to time. it is not about shoe and wears it's all about being productive physically, spiritually, financially, emotionally and otherwise. When he/she is perturb and unperturbed how do you handle such at that moment? Best Regards.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, outspoken popular Ghanaian marriage and relationship counsellor, legally known as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, is at it again.

This time, he has come out with claims that a man must not marry a lady who is older than him.

Speaking on the Mpensenpensenmu show on Adom TV, the counsellor claimed that, age is not just a number because even a one year age difference between two partners stands for 10 years generational gab.

Source: Yen