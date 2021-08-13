GES has directed all teachers to stop using the new curriculum for basic schools

The teachers have been directed to return to using the old one

This directive comes after almost seven months of implementing the new one which did not come with textbooks

In April 2019, the Ghana Educational Service(GES), two years ago, introduced a new curriculum for teachers to use for their work.

The new curriculum came with a lot of misgivings one of them being that no textbooks had been provided to make the work easier.

However, news reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the GES has directed all teachers to stop using the new curriculum for basic schools.

According to a report filed by 3news, they have been directed to return to using the old one.

Speaking in an interview on 3FM, the Director of Communications at the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ayikwei Awuley Adokwei expressed discontent with the directive to return to the old curriculum.

According to him, because the process for the new one has started, going back to the old one during the implementation stage will affect the process of teaching.

He added that what this means is that whatever was taught the pupils with the new curriculum for the past seven months, would have to be taught all over again.

