Top 10 best private Senior High Schools in Ghana and their locations

Many private schools in Ghana have emerged, making them a preference for most parents, as they believe it will provide their children with the essential skills for this ever-changing world. Here is a list of the top private Senior High Schools in Ghana in which you can enrol your child.

Sending your child to the best school in Ghana should be a top priority for you as a parent. A good education has a positive impact on their academic abilities. Here are some of the best private Senior High Schools in Ghana in 2022.

Top 10 best private Senior High Schools in Ghana

Seeking your child's most outstanding private senior high school could be daunting. It makes it harder if affordability and quality is your hallmark. Check out some of the top SHS schools in hana, according to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

1. Saint Andrews Senior High School

Physical address: Opposite Ahmadiyya Mosque, Ajumako Road

Opposite Ahmadiyya Mosque, Ajumako Road Contact details: +233-244 696 911/+233 503 556 077

+233-244 696 911/+233 503 556 077 Email address: info@standrewsshs.com

Established in 2005 by Dr Richard Kofi Aseidu, the school has grown immensely. Upon its inception, St. Andrews Senior High School has expanded from an institution that only provided one course to students. Currently, the courses offered at the school include Business, Technical skills, Home Economics, Visual Arts, Agricultural Science, and General Science.

2. Ghana Christian International School

Physical address: Afienya-Dodowa Road, Greater Accra

Afienya-Dodowa Road, Greater Accra Contact details: +233 307 079 798/+233 276 120 444

+233 307 079 798/+233 276 120 444 Email address: educare@gcihs.edu.gh/admissions@gcihs.edu.gh

This Christian school was established in 2000 by its patriarch and the Adei family. Prof. Stephen Adei is a well-known educationist who is enthusiastic about training youngsters to become Christian leaders.

According to the school's motto, "For God, Family, and Country", it is evident that the kind of discipline instilled in students is top-notch. Some subjects taught include Business, General Arts, and General Science.

3. The Morning Star International High School

Physical address: Dipo street St. Dodowa

Dipo street St. Dodowa Contact details: +233 030 3975 628/+233 030 2775 979

+233 030 3975 628/+233 030 2775 979 Email address: info@mostarschool.edu.gh

The school was established in 1965 by Mrs Esme Praah Siriboe to teach youngsters more about Christianity. In all its activities, the Morning Star High School promotes education based on Christianity and encourages practical hands-on skills. The school has a state-of-the-art computer laboratory and library to ascertain each student's comfort. It is one of the best SHS in Ghana.

4. Akosombo International School

Physical address: Dobson Street, Community 1, Mess, Akosombo 00233

Dobson Street, Community 1, Mess, Akosombo 00233 Contact details: +233 553 248 000

+233 553 248 000 Email address: vraschools@vra.com

The school started in 1962 as a co-educational senior high school. AIS is the perfect solution for parents with busy schedules since it includes all the necessary boarding facilities. Courses that students learn include Visual Arts, General Science, Home Economics, and General Arts.

5. Ideal College

Physical address: PMB L40, Opposite UPSA( IPS ) Legon. Ghana

PMB L40, Opposite UPSA( IPS ) Legon. Ghana Contact details: +233 320 514 773/+233 264 275 830/+233 207 857 672

+233 320 514 773/+233 264 275 830/+233 207 857 672 Email address: contact@idealcollegeonline.org

Ideal College is the go-to school primarily because it offers a full-time private senior high school curriculum. In addition, it incorporates workers' unique courses, mature university entrance exams, language proficiency courses, and remedial courses, among many others.

It is also proximal because they have several branches across the country. Students from this institution have been successfully admitted to prestigious public and private universities and other tertiary institutions in Ghana and abroad.

6. Alpha Beta Christian College

Physical address: 3 High Street, Sahara, Dansoman, Opposite Total Filling Station

3 High Street, Sahara, Dansoman, Opposite Total Filling Station Contact details: +233 302 324 744

+233 302 324 744 Email address: info@alphabeta.edu.gh

Alpha Beta is a senior high school located at Dansoman in Accra, Ghana. It was founded by a couple, Sammy and Florence Adjepong, who had moved from the UK in 1986. The school started with only six little boys and girls, and so the school was known as Alpha Meta Montessori Learning Centre.

In 1992, it became Alpha Beta primary and junior secondary. Finally, in 2004, the Senior Secondary School was established with only 6 six students. Today, the school is famous for its high academic standards and has had many admissions.

7. O'Reilly Senior High School

Physical address: 1st Circular CL, Teshie Okpoi-Gonno

1st Circular CL, Teshie Okpoi-Gonno Contact details: +233 245 350 306

+233 245 350 306 Email address: info@oreillyseniorhighschool.com

This is one of the mixed SHS schools in Ghana founded by a reverend catholic priest in 1925. However, in August 2010, the Ghana Education Service advised the school to stop admitting new students. In addition, in December of the same year, the school management decided to stop leasing the building to the service because they could not afford to purchase it.

Currently, the school is located at Teshie Okpoi-Gonno, with the newly constructed building ideal for all class and teaching activities. In addition, they have curriculum activities such as quizzes, inter-departmental debates, and sports.

8. SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College

Physical address: School Rd, Ghana

School Rd, Ghana Contact details: +233 303 204 267/+233 303 202 907/+233 243 690 197

+233 303 204 267/+233 303 202 907/+233 243 690 197 Email address: secretary_to_princip@soshgic.edu.gh

Locally, the school is called HGIC. It has committed itself to educate students from all over Africa, with most students studying in some of the most prestigious higher learning institutions such as MIT, Stanford, Dartmouth, The University of Cape Town, Harvard, and Yale.

Most school students are promising children from SOS villages in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Swaziland.

Students are offered two curriculums in the four years they spend studying at the school, with IGCSE being studied in the first two years and a certificate or diploma in International Baccalaureate in the remaining two years.

9. Tema International School

Physical address: Off Tema, Akosombo Road (Opposite Afariwaa Farms)

Off Tema, Akosombo Road (Opposite Afariwaa Farms) Contact details: +233 303 305 134/ +233 303 308 737/+233 249 637 762/+233 503 849 799

+233 303 305 134/ +233 303 308 737/+233 249 637 762/+233 503 849 799 Email address: info@tis.edu.gh

This boarding secondary school started operating in 2003. TIS offers an IB diploma and IGCSE certificates to students who are determined to provide successful academic results.

The school is well-equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as a music room, science laboratories, boys' hostel and reading room, CAS kitchen, girls' hostel, art room, multipurpose hall, and Ajavaon library, among many others.

10. Preset Pacesetters Senior High School

Physical address: Near Firestone-Madina, Accra

Near Firestone-Madina, Accra Contact details: +233 246 467 089 / +233 548 180 857

+233 246 467 089 / +233 548 180 857 Email address: admin@presetshs.com

Preset Pacesetters Senior High School is a private day and boarding senior secondary school in Accra's Madina district. The school provides exceptional scholarly instruction based on a robust academic curriculum.

Over the years, the school has graduated over 4,500 students, with many gaining admission to various tertiary institutions in Ghana and elsewhere. They provide General Arts, General Science, Visual Arts, Business, and Home Economics courses.

What are the top ten Senior High Schools in Ghana?

Institution Year founded Saint Andrews Senior High School 2005 Ghana Christian International School 2000 The Morning Star International High School 1965 Akosombo International School 1962 Ideal College 2002 Alpha Beta Christian College 2004 O'Reilly Senior High School 1925 SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College 1990 Tema International School 2003 Preset Pacesetters Senior High School 1996

Which are the best Senior High Schools in Ghana?

Some of the best senior schools include St James Seminary Senior High, St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary, Wesley Girls High School and St. Peter Senior High School.

What factors does WAEC consider while selecting the best institution?

When deciding on the best institution, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) takes several factors into account. Among these factors are consistency, exam performance in the previous five years, the best average percentile of students who passed the exam, and the number of students scoring A1 to C6.

What is the biggest SHS in Ghana?

Presbyterian Boys' Senior School is said to be one of the country's largest Senior High Schools. It is a boys' secondary boarding school in Legon, Accra, Ghana. It was established in 1938 by the Presbyterian Church of the Gold Coast.

Which SHS school has the largest land in Ghana?

Achimota School is located on 1,300 acres of land. This co-educational boarding school is located in Greater Accra and was founded in 1924.

What is the best mixed SHS in Ghana?

Some of the best mixed SHS schools in ghana include Mawuli Senior High school, Koforidua Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School and Achimota Senior High school.

Parents choose private schools in Ghana for their children to give their children the best educational foundation. In addition, private schools tend to produce better results since they are highly motivated and adequately funded to ensure students come out with enough knowledge.

