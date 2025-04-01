Sarkodie got many Ghanaians talking after he posted a video of a mentally challenged man dancing to his song

The man, looking unkempt, was spotted dancing in the middle of the streets to Sarkodie's popular tune, Azonto

Sarkodie's sharing of the video angered many Ghanaians who called him out in the comments session

Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has attracted heavy backlash after sharing a video of a mentally challenged man dancing to one of his popular songs.

The mentally challenged man got carried away in the middle of the street and suddenly started dancing when he heard Sarkodie's banger, Azonto, playing on the streets.

He sang along to the lyrics of the song and rapped as well, leaving onlookers in awe. Sarkodie posted the video on his X-handle, probably after seeing it online but this gesture of the popular musician did not sit well with many Ghanaians.

Ghanaians blast Sarkodie for sharing video

Netizens who saw the video were outraged and criticised Sarkodie for making the post. Many called him out for not looking for the mentally challenged man to support him instead of just sharing the video.

@ArhtoK wrote:

"Happily posting a mad man jamming to a song thinking you’ve done it all, shame on you dude."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"You really posted this? Instead of posting him in this state of shame … find him and help him."

@CalebBoonu07

"This be my guy from Dome. Sarkodie u could help him or delete the post. Charley what this?"

@gob31gh wrote:

"That’s my childhood friend. His name is Kobby this guy dey ball pass but look at him."

@BobMoonRules wrote:

"Find him and rescue him from his predicaments. Show grace.."

@Donsarkcess wrote:

"Bring back azonto Obidi."

@ELgh_ wrote:

"Are the only ones who can resurrect the sound."

Gav Nah 🇬🇭

@ghav_nah

·

7h

The comment you want to see de3 unless you type am ooo 😂😂

fa wo kwasiaako🦔

@Quophidrezzy

·

7h

Masa droppi picture na y3hw3 wo new hairstyle no 😂

AmgSarkcess👻

@Amgsarkcess

·

6h

the ending tho😂

KAy_

@blaqk_ghost

·

5h

You supposed do something help this man not just to promote your music

You be guy man

k.A JAGABAN

@K_Jagaban

·

3h

This was a banger back in the day. I forget the title sef. Anybody Dey kai the TITLE? But king

@sarkodie

try see if you fit extent some helping hand aa wai. At least after posting this and reaching out will somewhat add a boost to you.

Mr Blaq

@blaq_fitnes

·

6h

Boosu we Dey 2025 ooo You still Dey do this old http://tactics.lol Anyway that haircut de3 slow kraaa king sark. That be the brand. At least keep the beard mpo erh!

Source: YEN.com.gh