The boxing world remains in shock following the tragic passing of Gabriel Olanrewaju, a Nigerian fighter whose career was filled with highs, lows, and moments of resilience.

The 40-year-old pugilist collapsed in the third round of his undercard bout against Ghana’s John Mbunagu at the Bukom Boxing Arena, leading to a frantic rush to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju sadly passed away in Ghana after he collapsed in the ring during a bout with John Mbunagu. Photos by @Fightgistmedia/X and Miguel Medina/Getty.

Sadly, all attempts to revive him proved futile, and his untimely demise was confirmed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As tributes continue to pour in, many are seeking to understand the man behind the gloves—the fighter who embraced the ring with unwavering determination.

10 facts about the late Gabriel Olanrewaju

Here’s a closer look at his life, career, and the defining moments that shaped his journey.

From humble beginnings to family man

1. Full Name & Nickname – Born Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, he was widely known in boxing circles by the moniker "Success", a testament to his ambition inside the squared circle.

2. Family Life – Outside the ring, he was a devoted husband and father of three, balancing the demands of professional boxing with his role as a family man.

Gabriel Olanrewaju's boxing journey began in 2019, where he defeated Jimoh Najeem. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

The Rise: From Debut to Championship Glory

3. Professional Debut – His journey into the pro ranks began in 2019, marking his arrival with a victory over Jimoh Najeem at the Police College (Squash Hall), Ikeja, Nigeria, on July 30, per BoxRec.

4. Early Dominance – His orthodox style and 6ft 1in frame made him a formidable opponent, securing two more consecutive wins to begin his career on an impressive three-fight unbeaten run.

5. First Major Setback – The rising star suffered his first professional defeat against 2008 Olympian Olanrewaju Durodola, falling short in an African Boxing Union cruiserweight title fight.

6. Bouncing Back – Displaying the mindset of a true fighter, he responded with a remarkable six-bout winning streak, including a title-winning stoppage victory over David Cosmos in 2021 to claim the Nigerian light heavyweight belt.

7. Continued Pursuit of Success – His career evolved into a battle of perseverance, trading wins and losses before securing the West African Boxing Union (WABU) light heavyweight championship with a knockout over Simon Olayinka two years ago, as noted by TalkSport.

Struggles Beyond Home Soil: A Tough Reality in Foreign Rings

8. Difficulties Abroad – Competing outside of Nigeria proved to be an uphill battle, as he failed to register a single victory in six bouts across Russia.

9. Harsh Learning Curve – His first international test came in 2022, suffering a defeat to Giorgi Kushitashvili at the RCC Boxing Academy, Yekaterinburg. The following year, he endured back-to-back setbacks against Vasily Voytsekhovsky and Artush Hovhannisyan.

10. Final Bout – The losing streak in Russia continued with defeats to Saveliy Sadoma and Ibragim Estemirov, before his last fight in Ghana, where he tragically collapsed mid-bout against John ‘Power’ Mbunagu.

At the time of his passing, Gabriel Olanrewaju’s professional record stood at 13 wins (12 by knockout), 8 defeats, and 2 draws—a fighter who embodied the spirit of perseverance, always seeking his next opportunity despite the challenges he faced.

A cautionary tale in boxing’s brutal arena

Olanrewaju’s story serves as a reminder of the unforgiving nature of combat sports.

His tragic demise raises important questions about fighter safety, short-notice bouts, and the physical toll of the sport.

His name will live on, not just in Nigerian boxing but in the wider combat sports community. Rest in Power, Gabriel "Success" Olanrewaju.

Coach of Olanrewaju breaks his silence

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh stated that the trainer of the late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju has spoken out following his fighter’s tragic passing.

He disclosed that he had advised Gabriel against taking the fight in Accra, especially due to the short notice.

