The Education Minister according to a recent publication by Graphic Online has expressed intentions of government reduce the number of elective subjects taken by underprivileged or 'weak' students

The intention as reported is to ensure that students at the Junior high school are able to at least read and write by their time of completion

Some Ghanaians felt it is the wrong path to go and that would only make the situation worse

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's current minister of education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum according to a recent publication by Graphic Online has stated that the government intends to put measures in place to ensure that students who are unable to read and write have their number of elective subjects reduced.

According to the publication, the minister disclosed this during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) stakeholder meeting in Accra on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, under the auspices of the National Teaching Council.

The reason he gave, as reported, is that it's worrying and unacceptable that students who are unable to read and write are given many elective subjects to take in school.

Government of Ghana Intends to Reduce the Electives of Junior High School Students who Cannot read or write Source: UGC

Source: UGC

For Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the current educational structure does not support less privileged or 'weak' students and that needs to changes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The intention, he revealed, is to ensure that students at the Junior high school are able to at least read and write by their time of completion, Graphic Online reported.

The education minister added that it will be best for students who cannot read nor write to be given more literacy courses than additional elective courses, Graphic online reported

A few of the comments that were left on the publications are listed below;

ET Ankrah commented:

This will be a step in the right direction.. It is even long over due

From Babs Yakubu:

Why not make provision for teaching and learning such that right from basic one the learners taken through how to read. It is surprising that up date GES is saying nothing about text books having introduced the new curriculum for the past two years.

Harriet Wereko-Brobby replied:

Is this really the solution to this problem? Why no action to make sure that they can read and write when they are moving from class one to class six? If we are operating an educational system that does not start teaching children to read and write from class one, what are we about? My opinion is that our educational system iis being destroyed completely.

Speaking to My Joyonline TV, the minister explained the need to open Ghana's education system to the benefits of STEM and stated that coding should begin from primary 4 and not at the university.

Still, on education, YEN.com.gh has reported that Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has been invited by the GES' disciplinary committee to appear over what has been described as "professional misconduct".

An invitation letter served him and sighted by YEN.com.gh indicates he is to appear before the committee.

The letter, which did not have its letterhead or the person who signed it showing, indicated that he is to appear on Tuesday, August 10 at Akrofuom District Assembly Hall.

Source: Yen