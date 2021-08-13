22 creative Minecraft house ideas (with photos) to try for your next build

Do you need some Minecraft house ideas to inspire your next project? Building your dream home in a blocky sandbox can, sometimes, be overwhelming. Yet, you need a little hint to unleash your inner architect. Whether it's treehouses, survival houses, or unconventional houses, getting inspiration to annex your inner architect is worth it.

If you are new to the Minecraft house ideas worlds, getting the basics down first is vital. Learning how to build a Minecraft house is a perfect place to begin. This way, you will be completely prepared in case you want to embark on a bigger Minecraft project.

How to build a house in Minecraft

You can start with a simple structure at your initial location if you have plans on playing with friends. This will give them a safe spot to hide their heads if they spawn during the nighttime. However, once you gain mastery and go deeper into the game, you can build a more sophisticated home in your favourite space.

To construct any Minecraft buildings, place blocks side by side to make walls. Afterwards, add blocks to each other to make a roof. However, avoid wood-based blocks because it is fire-friendly. Instead, use stones or other mined blocks. With this, you are ready to build your home.

Minecraft building ideas

Although building your perfect house in Minecraft can consume time, the sense of achievement you get when you view the world from your window can be great. So, whether you are building Minecraft for the first time or a pro at building, here are 22 creative Minecraft designs and pictures to make your building easier.

1. Wooden Minecraft house

Wooden Minecraft houses are the perfect idea of how you can create a beautiful home without spending months gathering exotic materials. You can make an unusual and attractive game home almost entirely of wooden materials except for the roof with woods.

So, how do you build a large wooden survival house in Minecraft? Place down four planks of wood on both sides next to the hole, and then two plates. Place down three more planks on either side of the hole and then across the top. At this point, you will add some more wood.

2. Minecraft farmhouse

Do you want to build a self-contained Minecraft? Then, the Minecraft farmhouse is the best fit. Farmhouse Minecraft house designs avail you of a farm and will provide everything you need to grow as much herb, plants, and food as you like. It can come in a modular raised design square farm or other shapes filled with plenty of rooms.

3. Minecraft Modern house

A time comes in every Minecraft player's life when they suddenly want to take their house-building skills to a greater height. Modern houses have many clean straight lines, a solid horizontal composition, and diagonal lines. So, place blocks in simple rows, add placed windows carefully, and a few vertical elements. Your modern Minecraft will look like a real-life building.

4. Minecraft medieval house

When it comes to choosing an aesthetic for towns in Minecraft, medieval is one of your best bets. In addition to the types of blocks Minecraft uses and its relative ease to gather, a medieval look is the best for the game’s style. It can be small and stylish or big, depending on your choice.

5. Minecraft treehouse

Do you want to escape the creepers that come out at night or save yourself the energy from repairing your Minecraft shield always? Then, Minecraft treehouse is the answer. It is a simple way to get a vantage point of view and shoot arrows at Minecraft mobs.

After that, you can start building on a tree or perch the tree afresh, but then, it is important to get the base right in constructing your treehouse.

6. Minecraft suburban house

The suburban Minecraft is similar to the modern suburban house with two storeys, a porch, and a garage. It is a compelling building made up of concrete, quartz, and stone. But then, how big the rooms can be is entirely up to you.

7. Minecraft beach house

If you stay close to the sea and want something fitting your area, consider a beach house. It is easy to build and compatible with the environment. At the same time, it uses decorations such as trap doors and quartz blocks and is suitable for a relaxing end and beautiful view.

8. Minecraft Japanese building

It is a tranquil home built using conventional and sharp colours. It is constructed using acacia logs, wood, cobblestone, and sandstone. Guess what? You can add blossom trees to it if you wish.

9. Minecraft villa

Everyone loves to relax by the pool with a cool drink in hand, and you can replicate this with your Minecraft villa. It takes approximately 45-55 minutes to complete. Although it is a simple design, you can fill it with any other ideas once you build the bare bones.

10. Mythical high-class building

This house is quite similar to the medieval house. It uses the same technique, but it is bigger and more complicated for a much grander design. This is a perfect fit for any elite and high-status area away from the general and lower-class masses.

11. Blacksmith Minecraft buiding

A blacksmith is a must-have if you want to build a commercial building. Although Minecraft blacksmiths are uncommon, it is a charming structure. It is made with white and wood techniques meaning the bottom floor could be the blacksmith's store while they live at the top. Also, the outside area consists of several game workbenches for decorative purposes.

12. The villagers Minecraft

Rich or poor, socialite or elite, everyone eats. So, the villager's Minecraft is a clear choice for building, and it is quite similar to the farmhouse. The structure is easy to build but still needs a massive helping of detail and studying to set it up. However, the house design is basic enough that it could scale up without much trouble.

13. Minecraft fantasy house

While most buildings have their basis in authenticity, a little spice will not be a bad idea. Many fantasy worlds use medieval settings, so you want to look out for such buildings, of which the Minecraft fantasy house is one. It uses medieval builders' techniques but adds them to a wild-looking building. It consists of two towers.

14. A wall of houses

This is a distinct design and can be seen in distinct places in Europe. This row of structures acts as a slight wall with the gap in the middle, leading into somewhere. The walls make a very chic entrance to a lovely plaza, with lots of structures outside. Also, it could just be the front wall of a much larger building.

15. Minecraft hobbit hole

Constructing a hobbit hole goes beyond just placing a door at the base of a mountain. To reach the height, you need to put into consideration the landscaping and interior of your home. So, locate a nice hill and start terraforming the land around you.

16. Minecraft mountain house

Mountain houses are luxurious, modern, and simple to build. The structure is not too demanding nor requires a lot of resources. Still, it will look gorgeous and attractive in the mountains.

17. Stay at the inn Minecraft

Every region and community needs a place where sojourners can get a good drink, food, and a roof over their heads. All their needs will be met in the inn, and this is your best shot if you are building for commercial purposes. Although it is a complex design, it is worth it.

18. Forest cottage Minecraft

The forest cottage fits perfectly into the roofed forest environment. Start by digging your measurements, then lay a dark oak log foundation. Notice the base of a brick fireplace in the back and fix the floor and fireplace.

There is a hole in the corner to get to the basement with a ladder, so build the wall frames, install the door and window frames, and stairs up to the second floor.

19. Ravine house Minecraft

Nothing is as essential as comfort when considering the type of house to build. A ravine house has a seat at the intersection of comfort, luxury, and style. It is well sophisticated and durable.

20. Sailor-build Minecraft

Some players answer the call of the sea and become a sailor. However, beyond leading the ship, a sailor needs where to lay their head. The sailor-build Minecraft is tall, attractive, and compelling.

21. Big enough for all mansion

For players who have more resources than they need, here is the ultimate challenge in medieval buildings. This build dimension exceeds 100x100x100 blocks and will undoubtedly take a while to complete. Nevertheless, it will be a wonder to behold when completed.

Although it is not the most complex of designs, the detailing on each front-facing wall is compelling, and all the extensions lock together beautifully. You can make it massive and open as the case may be.

22. Something different Minecraft

What is the best house to build in Minecraft? It is something distinct and unusual. This is achieved by using stone as the outer scaffolding instead of wood. The colours are distinct, but the use of sandstone gives it a more precise feel. It showcases how mindblowing using different resource packs can be when sourcing for the right look for buildings.

If you need a hand building your house from scratch, these creative Minecraft house ideas are a great place to start. We have compiled a lot of ideas that can get you started. Try any of them today.

