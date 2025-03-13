The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced scheduled maintenance works which will be accompanied by power cuts

The maintenance work will take place in parts of Greater Accra, Tema, and Central regions on March 13, and March 14

The planned maintenance, aimed at improving service delivery, will take place between 9 am and 4 pm in most affected areas

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced more scheduled maintenance works in parts of the country that will lead to power cuts.

This time, the affected regions will be Greater Accra, Tema, and Central regions on March 13 and Friday, March 14.

The planned maintenance, aimed at improving service delivery, will occur between 9 am and 4 pm in most affected areas, with some parts of Accra experiencing outages until 5:00 PM.

In the Central Region, areas including Yoo Mart, Budumburam, Dr Jesus, Roman, Prisons Camp, Nkwantanan, Nyame Adom, Green Estate, Everlip, and Fetteh Kakraba will be affected on both Thursday and Friday.

Residents in the Tema Region will also experience outages on Thursday, March 13, in areas such as Chapel Square, Nungua Beach Road, Posilipo, Regional Maritime University, Community 18, Devtraco Estates, Koi Larbi, Tsopoli, Shiloh, Luta, Agortor, Aveyime, Battor, Dove, and Vume.

In the Greater Accra Region, the affected areas include Teshie Beach Road, Laboma, Maami, Oyarifa Ankonam, and Adenta Rhowi, with power expected to be restored by 5pm.

ECG has apologised for any inconvenience the planned maintenance may cause and has encouraged residents in the affected areas to take necessary precautions.

Affected areas and schedule:

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Greater Accra Region (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM): Teshie Beach Road, Laboma, Maami, Oyarifa Ankonam, Adenta Rhowi, and surrounding areas.

Tema Region (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM): Chapel Square, Nungua Beach Road, Posilipo, Regional Maritime University, Community 18, Devtraco Estates, Koi Larbi, Tsopoli, Shiloh, Luta, Agortor, Aveyime, Battor, Dove, and Vume.

Central Region (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM): Yoo Mart, Budumburam, Dr Jesus, Roman, Prisons Camp, Nkwantanan, Nyame Adom, Green Estate, Everlip, Fetteh Kakraba, and surrounding areas.

Friday, March 14, 2025

Central Region (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM): Yoo Mart, Budumburam, Dr Jesus, Roman, Prisons Camp, Nkwantanan, Nyame Adom, Green Estate, Everlip, Fetteh Kakraba, and surrounding areas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh