Sammy Kuffour has named the club he is most confident will be in this season's UEFA Champions League final

The 48-year-old, who won the Champions League in 2001, argues that the said club has what it takes to reach the grand finale

Meanwhile, he has called out Jamie Carragher for 'disrespecting' the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Ghanaian football legend Samuel Osei Kuffour has placed his faith in one club to reach the UEFA Champions League final, making a bold prediction about this season’s premier European competition.

The former Bayern Munich centre-back, renowned for his tactical acumen and vast experience, firmly believes the Bavarians have what it takes to go the distance.

Samuel Osei Kuffour has revealed the one club he’s most confident will be in the Champions League final. Photos by Insidefoto and Matthew Lewis.

Source: Getty Images

Kuffour names one club to play in UCL final

When asked about potential finalists, Kuffour pointed to Vincent Kompany’s leadership as a crucial factor in Bayern’s quest for glory.

“The Champions League final will be in Munich, and I’m very confident Bayern [Munich] will be there,” he told Flashscore.

With the Allianz Arena set to host the final on May 31st, Kuffour is hopeful his former club will seize the opportunity to play on home soil.

“I spoke to some of the fans in Germany, and they urged me to join the fan zone if Bayern gets to the final to cheer the players on. I wish they get to the final so I can support my team.”

His prediction has ignited conversations among fans, as Bayern continue their push for a seventh Champions League crown.

Having recently dismantled fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, Kompany’s men are now viewed as one of the contenders for the big-eared trophy.

Kuffour’s glorious Bayern legacy

Few players embody Bayern Munich’s legacy like Kuffour.

Arriving in Germany as a teenager in 1993, he worked his way up to become a defensive rock for the club. Across 11 illustrious seasons, the Ghanaian icon captured 6 Bundesliga titles, 4 DFB-Pokal trophies and 1 UEFA Champions League title (2001), per Transfermarkt.

His contributions to Bayern’s golden era remain unforgettable, making him one of Africa’s most successful footballers.

Marking Bayern’s 125th Anniversary in style

Beyond his football insights, Kuffour was among the esteemed legends invited to celebrate Bayern Munich’s 125th anniversary on February 26.

The event, which brought together past greats, was a testament to the club’s rich history.

Dressed in a navy blue suit paired with cream trousers, Kuffour made a striking appearance at the gala.

His stylish chain, statement ring, and sleek glasses added a touch of elegance to his already commanding presence.

As Bayern continue their European campaign, fans will be eager to see if Kuffour’s prediction comes true, with Kompany and his squad pushing to write another chapter in the club’s storied history.

Kuffour slams Carragher

YEN.com.gh also reported that Samuel Osei Kuffour criticised former Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher for his remarks about AFCON.

Carragher had downplayed the significance of the African tournament during a discussion on the Ballon d'Or.

