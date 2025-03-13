Connie Grace and Cole Palmer’s relationship dates back to when they were both 17, having met through mutual friends

Despite rising fame and the pressures of professional football, Palmer has remained grounded

The Chelsea playmaker is a major doubt for Thursday's UEFA Conference League match against FC Copenhagen

In a heartfelt revelation, Connie Grace, the girlfriend of rising football star Cole Palmer, shares the touching details of their relationship and reveals what makes her love him.

The couple, who made their relationship official at the GQ Men of the Year Awards last November, are now approximately seven months into their romance. Grace, originally from Manchester, is a nail technician and has gained a significant Instagram following of 34,000.

Connie Grace girlfriend of Cole Palmer watches on from the stands during the EPL match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on November 10, 2024. Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

As their bond continues to blossom, she reflects on their journey together and what it is that makes Palmer such a special person in her life as she opens up in England’s Lions: A New Generation that will show on Amazon Prime on March 15.

How Cole Palmer and Connie Grace met

Connie Grace and Cole Palmer’s relationship began when they were both 17 years old. Grace recalls how they first crossed paths through mutual friends, with Palmer likely having his eye on her from the start.

"I think we met when we were 17. I think we knew each other through mutual friends, so I think he probably had his eye on me. Oh, he's warm and cuddly. Well, with me, hopefully with no one else," Connie Grace said.

Their shared history and familiarity laid the foundation for their connection, and Grace speaks fondly of how they both recognized the potential in one another from an early age.

While their relationship was still in its early stages, it became evident that Palmer was deeply passionate about his dreams.

“When you know how much someone wants something and you know that's someone's dream, you just feel so proud,” Grace added.

It was clear from the start that Palmer's ambitions and dedication to football were key qualities that made him stand out.

A love that has stood the test of time

Though Palmer’s life has evolved drastically since their teenage years, Grace emphasizes that he remains true to the person she met back then. Despite the fame, new challenges, and demands of being a professional athlete, Palmer has stayed grounded.

Cole Palmer (L) and Connie Grace attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2024 at The Roof Gardens on November 19, 2024 in London, England. Image credit: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

"Cole now is still the same Cole that I met when I was 17. Obviously, he's changed, he's grown up, and his life now is completely different, but he's still the same boy, he's still laid-back Cole," Grace explains.

This enduring connection is one of the reasons Grace admires Cole Palmer who is one of the Chelsea players whose availability for Thursday's Conference League match against Copenhagen is not certain after suffering a stomach bug. No matter how much his life has changed, he’s still the same humble person she fell for all those years ago.

Cole’s focus on football

What truly stands out to Grace about Palmer is his dedication to football. She describes him as someone who is entirely focused on the sport and doesn’t let the trappings of fame get to him.

"Cole will adapt to whatever situation he's in. He's not bothered that he's that far from home because all he wants to do is play football," she reveals.

She admires how ex-Manchester City player Palmer is driven by his love for the game, regardless of where life takes him. Whether it’s being far from home or adjusting to a completely different environment, Palmer remains unfazed as long as he’s doing what he loves which is playing football.

Source: YEN.com.gh