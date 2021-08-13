Ghanaian media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has defended actress Beverly Afaglo in her trials

He said the criticism meted out to the actress over a certain bragging video is needless

Ameyaw said the video is a thing in the past and now the most important thing is for the actress to get the necessary support to rebuild her house

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has said that Ghanaians are just being too difficult with this whole fire issue of actress Beverly Afaglo.

Afaglo has been cricitised severely and called a braggart after a video of her boasting of how rich she is and the property she has acquired went viral.

The video surfaced on the internet after she begged for help to rebuild her house which was razed down by fire.

A collage of Ameyaw Debrah and Beverly Afaglo. Photo credit: @beverlyafaglo @ameyaw112/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Commenting on the brouhaha, Ameyaw Debrah believes Afaglo’s critics are not being realistic.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He explained that the focus of anyone at the moment should be helping the actress rebuild her home rather than condemning her.

The experienced media personality defended the actress and said he personally does not see any bragging element in the said video.

…I have watched the so-called bragging video and I think it is not out of the blue. She made it purposely for those saying things against the marriage or something. Whatever happened is in the past.”

It is the same people who spread those rumours about her marriage that are kicking against her asking for support,” Ameyaw explained.

To him, Beverly calling for support is in the right direction and there is nothing wrong with it.

McBrown slammed for begging for Beverly

Meanwhile, popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has been called a hypocrite over a video of her begging for support for Beverly Afaglo.

She explained that for the sake of the kids, Ghanaians should come together and help her.

However, McBrown’s words have angered fans and they have slammed her.

Many of them are of the view that the contribution should be made among celebrities because they claim to be rich.

Others wrote that celebrities live fake lives on social media when they actually are not what they portray.

House does not belong to her

Meanwhile, a lady claiming to be a neighbour of actress Beverly Afaglo, has said that the house that got burnt does not belong to the actress.

According to this lady, the burnt house was where Beverly’s mother and elderly sister lived, and so she was surprised to hear her say that her kid’s clothes, her wigs, dresses, and personal belongings got burnt.

Some have concluded that she wants support to rebuild her mother's old house.

Source: Yen News