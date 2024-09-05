Chairman Wontumi's 2nd Wife Flaunts G-Wagon And Other Expensive Cars In Their House In Video
- Chairman Wontumi's second wife, Michellin Lawson, has given peeps a look into her rich lifestyle
- Michellin stepped out in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon while showing off some other expensive cars parked in their house
- The video trended online for days, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users
Michellin Lawson, the second wife of Ashanti Regional NPP chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has popped up in a new video showing off riches.
The video, which shows Michellin flaunting expensive cars in their house, has garnered significant attention online.
In the video shared on TikTok by Kumasi-based beautician Barima Makeup Artistry, Wontumi's second wife showcased her stylish look after a makeup session.
She confidently poses for the camera, dressed in funeral attire with black sunglasses, highlighting her elegance and sophistication.
She later exited the room and entered the compound with many parked cars, including a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
Michellin Lawson, who went viral during the funeral of Wontumi's mother, entered the G-Wagon, giving viewers an up-close look at the vehicle's lavish interior.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Wontumi's wife's video
The video has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some wondered about Wontumi's wife's walking, others admired her looks.
Roses💐💐 said:
"Walking mu perfume rice😂😂😂 ayiyi one one🫢😂."
~yellow ~💛 said:
"Those they suffered with their husbands don’t behave like this oo it’s always the ones that came to perch eiii 😂😂ah."
Linda Asare said:
"Our incoming first lady SB & Mrs Wontumi our NPP wives who take pride in their looks, fashion icons. Always serving billionaires wife, the attention she commanded at the funeral was too much."
"She has her father's pink lips": McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin looks all grown as they step out in new video
solo111666 said:
"Nice outfit and truly gorgeous. Your smile alone is a touch."
SexyAfya said:
"And her husband will come and tell us you can use 50 cedis to prepare fufu and soup, will his wife eat that soup."
Chairman Wontumi flaunts customised Rolls-Royce
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Michelin's husband had acquired a brand new Rolls-Royce to add to his fleet of luxurious cars.
Wontumi showed off the new car, sprayed in white colour with a customised licence plate in a photo online.
Source: YEN.com.gh
