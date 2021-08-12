Beverly Afaglo has been caught in a video bragging about bring rich and never broke

The video has resurfaced on the internet following her appeal for funds to rebuild her house which got burnt recently

Afaglo says the wicked will have no peace, perhaps referring to whoever is behind the release of the video

Embattled actress, Beverly Afaglo, has quoted the scripture found at Isaiah 48:22 that there is no peace for the wicked, according to the Lord.

She added that the one who rejoices over another’s calamity will not go unpunished; and whoever mocks the poor reproaches his maker, as states Proverbs 17:5.

In the third slide of the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Beverly wrote that it is wise to leave everything in God’s hands and go to sleep in times of trials.

Her post comes after a recent video of her boasting of being rich from owning many plush companies surfaced on the internet.

In the video that has gone viral, Afaglo is seen telling her haters that she is not broke and that she has inherited many property from her late father who was a chief (Torgbui).

She said also that she is a landlady and can choose to go on vacation every single month with the rent she collects from her tenants.

The video has gone viral especially after her management shared mobile money details to solicit funds for her to rebuild her house which got burnt.

Many people have criticised the actress and termed her video as bragging and for that matter does not need help to rebuild the burnt house.

Perhaps it is for this reason that the actress disabled the comment section in order to avoid further criticism.

House does not belong to her

Meanwhile, a lady claiming to be a neighbour of actress Beverly Afaglo, has said that the house that got burnt does not belong to the actress.

According to this lady, the burnt house was where Beverly’s mother and elderly sister lived, and so she was surprised to hear her say that her kid’s clothes, her wigs, dresses, and personal belongings got burnt.

Some have concluded that she wants support to rebuild her mother's old house.

Cause of fire

The embattled actress has narrated the cause of the fire that burned down her whole house on Monday.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Afaglo said her mother has a garden at the back of the house, where she had finished farming and gathered some weeds and put fire into.

The fire, without anyone's knowledge, had spread to parts of the house and eventually destroyed the whole structure.

Actress gets support

Following the sad development, Afaglo has received some forms of supports from her colleagues.

As YEN.com.gh published earlier, the likes of Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, and others have all reached out to her.

She thus expressed her gratitude to them for coming through for her.

Also, her management team has released mobile money numbers to collect money from interested people on her behalf.

Source: Yen.com.gh