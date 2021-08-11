A lady has told a different story of actress Beverly Afaglo's house that was reported burnt down by fire

She said the house does not belong to the actress but rather her mother

Others say Beverly moved in with her children to the house after her husband, Choirmaster, relocated to the USA

A lady claiming to be a neighbour of actress Beverly Afaglo, has said that the house that got burnt does not belong to the actress.

According to this lady, the burnt house was where Beverly’s mother and elderly sister lived, and so she was surprised to hear her say that her kid’s clothes, her wigs, dresses, and personal belongings got burnt.

One fan, Dicta Bright, could not believe the story more:

dicta_bright: “I'm very sure this person is telling the truth.”

To corroborate that story, another lady who lives around Beverly’s own house mentioned that the actress herself lives in a rented apartment at Golf City, a suburb of Tema, and so if it was indeed her house that got burnt, the other tenants must also be affected.

sandyjay67: “@dicta_bright yh she or he might be because where she stays kraaa in golf city it a rented apartment with other tenants so if it her place aaa like the others will also have been affected.”

Another lady who seems to know more responded that the house that got burnt indeed belonged to Beverly’s mother but she moved in together with the kids after her husband, Choirmaster, relocated permanently to the US.

obaayaa504: “@dicta_bright it's her mother's house that got burnt but she has moved there together with her children because his husband has relocated to america.”

While the neighbours have made these claims, Afaglo herself has stressed that the house that got burnt is hers.

Cause of fire

The embattled actress has narrated the cause of the fire that burned down her whole house on Monday.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, Afaglo said her mother has a garden at the back of the house, where she had finished farming and gathered some weeds and put fire into.

The fire, without anyone's knowledge, had spread to parts of the house and eventually destroyed the whole structure.

Actress gets support

Following the sad development, Afaglo has received some forms of supports from her colleagues.

As YEN.com.gh published earlier, the likes of Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson, and others have all reached out to her.

She thus expressed her gratitude to them for coming through for her.

Also, her management team has released mobile money numbers to collect money from interested people on her behalf.

Husband Choirmaster Relocated Permanently to US

Meanwhile, Afaglo's husband, Choirmaster, has relocated permanently to the USA while she lives here with her children.

Many people wondered about his whereabouts when the fire report went viral.

The actress took time off her sorrows and revealed that her husband no longer lived with her and that they had not met in a long time.

The musician has finally spoken on the matter in an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

