Valerie Obaze, one of the daughters of President Nana Akufo-Addo, has popped up in a new photo that is gaining attention on social media.

The photo has Valeria and her husband, Stanley Obaze, having fun as they went on a boat cruise.

In the photo which was first shared on Stanley's Instagram page, the two are spotted lying down with glasses in their hands.

Their glassed were partly filled with what looks like wine as they laid facing each other and smiling.

While Valerie rocked a two-coloured monokini with her husband wearing no shirt.

See the photo as shared on Instagram below:

Later, Valerie's husband shared some videos of their boat cruise on his Instagram stories. One of them had Valerie dancing.

See the video below:

Stan Obaze's birthday

It is not yet clear as to where and when the video and photo were taken but it comes barely 48 hours after Valerie's husband celebrated his birthday.

Stan turned a year older on Monday, August 9, 2021, and it is believed that the getaway was part of their celebration.

Ghanaians react

After the photo and video emerged, a section of social media users have been left debating. While some claim that Valerie and her husband are chilling with Ghana's money, others think it is not so.

nhaa_adoley_ was singing:

"Our money wanna money our money wanna money."

any_time_soon said:

"Our tax money ."

But 246parel countered that:

"@any_time_soon she’s not broke ok. Before He became the president, he was rich. The lady’s husband too isn’t broke."

amaafriyiesiaw wondered:

"oh...so someone cannot enjoy with her husband in peace again ."

Valerie chills with Wizkid

The latest video of Valerie and her husband comes after she was recently spotted having fun with Nigerian singer Wizkid.

The video with Wizkid happened to come from Valerie's birthday party in APrilwhich had the Nigerian performing.

Viral wedding kiss couple speaks

In other news, a young Ghanaian couple recently went viral after a video showed the bride refusing to kiss the groom at their wedding has spoken.

In a new video, the groom has expressed their gratitude to all the people who helped in circulating the video.

His wife also joined in to thank Ghanaians saying they were happy to have made all the headlines for Ghanaians to talk about them.

