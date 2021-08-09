A new video of Mona Mobl3 has wowed many social media users

Social media sensation, Mona Mobl3, has got social media users excited after a video of him singing, rapping and dancing in a studio popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mentally ill man was seen having a studio session with two others as they sang and danced.

Mona Mobl3 was seen standing between the two men as they did a formation dance and sang the chorus to the song which appeared to be titled "Mona Mobl3".

The internet sensation was seen enjoying himself as he sang happily and looked into the camera during the studio performance.

Speaking about music and studios, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing Kwame Owusu Fordjour, famed as Dr UN recording what appeared like a new song in a music studio has sent social media users into a frenzy.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Dr UN was busily delivering his lines in what appeared like a new song which was being put together.

Behind him stood one man who also appeared to be giving Dr UN some moral support as well as doubling as a backing vocalist.

