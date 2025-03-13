Celebrated Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got many people talking about her fashion style after dropping new pictures rocking a red dress

The red figure-hugging dress was styled with several white pearls that made the dress sparkle, her makeup was flawless and so was her hair

Many social media users talked about how beautiful Regina Daniels looked in the photos, while others shared their views on her post caption

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Regina Daniels turned heads online when she dropped pictures of her rocking a red dress styled with pearls.

Regina Daniels rocks a red dress amid the turbulence in her marriage to Ned Nwoko. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina Daniels rocks a red dress

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of herself rocking a beautiful figure-hugging red dress with a thigh-high cut.

The dress had long fitted sleeves with the wrist ends flowing, adding style to it. She completed her look by wearing a pair of white heels which blended well with the dress's colour.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the multiple award-winning Nigerian actress stated that the outfit was from her clothing brand Regae.

The wife of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko wrote a beautiful message in the caption which caused a stir on social media. In her message, she noted that it is usually a small stone that can bend iron.

Considering what she has been through these past few weeks with her husband's alleged affair, many people thought she was referring to herself as the small stone, and the challenges she had been through as the iron.

"Small Stone wey dey Bend Iron 🧲😍Outfit: proudly REGAE @regaeofficial," Regina Daniels wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is the post showing Regina Daniels in a red dress:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' red dress

Regina Daniels' Instagram caption got many people laughing hard and sharing their opinions in the comment section.

Many people opined that she was subtly jabbing her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, whom people claimed was her helper.

Her beauty in the pictures also caught the attention of many social media users, who complimented her with kind words.

Others also encouraged her not to be overly editing her pictures since she looked beautiful without them.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Regina Daniels' pictures:

ruthkadiri said:

"These captions 😂😂😂."

zah.notti said:

"U fine. Stop over editing your pictures."

iamwendyoflagos said:

"This one don dey shade em helper😂😂."

onyinyehellyn said:

"E be like the iron Don rust allegedly 😂😂😂😂."

tinubut said:

"U just dey parade photoshoot these days, u no gree dey house again."

iamwendyoflagos said:

"Hahahaha someone said iron wey don rust na em small stone dey bend 😂😂😂 Nigerians ooo."

Regina Daniels is married to Ned Nwoko and they have children together. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

