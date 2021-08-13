If your phone has been hacked and suffers from device manipulation, there is a way to discover and fix it. Using in-built phone tapping keys will let you access confidential information related to your device. So, what are the codes to check if a phone is hacked? Find out about these codes and establish if your device has bugs.

We live in a digital world where we transact most tasks electronically. However, despite the advantages that come with the digital revolution, there are some disadvantages as well. For example, hackers can access your device remotely and steal your data. But do not despair; there is a method to check if your phone is hacked.

Code to check if a phone is hacked in 2021

Losing your information to malicious fraudsters can be disastrous and harmful. In the current digital world, most of the information is stored on phones or computers. Therefore, device security is mandatory if you wish to keep your information private. So, how do you know if your phone has suffered an attack?

There is an easy method of revealing your device information by dialling a sequence of keys. So if you are asking yourself "how to remove a hacker from my phone," these codes will come in handy.

What to dial to see if your phone is hacked?

There are various keys that users should dial to reveal if your device suffers from hacking. These codes are a sequence of numbers, signs and symbols that you dial on your device. Here are the code sequences below:

1. Show my IMEI: *#06#

IMEI stands for international mobile equipment identity code, and every phone has one. To access your IMEI number, follow these steps:

First, go to the phone app.

Then open the dialer app.

Input the code *#06#.

Your phone IMEI number will appear.

Copy the number for later reference.

If you were wondering what to dial to show my IMEI, the steps above have you sorted. Knowing your IMEI number is very important because if you lose your phone or your device is compromised, you can enlist the help of the police using this number.

2. Code to check if your unanswered calls divert elsewhere: *#61#

Did you know that fraudsters can redirect your unanswered calls? Yes, it happens a lot without our knowledge. Here are steps to follow to check if your phone is diverted:

Open your phone app.

Then, click on the dialer.

Input the codes *#61# and press call.

Your call forwarding information will appear.

Check if everything is set to Not Forwarded .

. If not, cancel the prompt and input on the dialer the ##61# code.

You will receive a prompt informing that reads Call Forwarding Erase Successful.

So how do you know if your calls are diverted? One red flag is receiving a missed call and failing to get further voice mail notifications from subsequent calls.

3. Code to check if a phone is tapped: *#62#

Did you know that hackers can access your device data while your phone is off? Yes, your calls and text messages can be received when your phone is off or has lost connection. Find out how to check if your phone is tapped:

First, open the phone app.

Then click on the dialer.

Input the code *#62# and press call.

The prompt will show you a number, your voicemail.

If you are suspicious of the number, dial ##62# to reset the settings.

Using this code will reveal if your device suffers from tapping. To avoid falling into such traps, don't click on anonymous links sent by text.

4. Busy call diverter code checker: *#67#

How do you check if your busy/rejected calls divert to another number? Follow the steps below to find out:

Launch the phone app.

Open the dialer.

Input the code *#67# and press call.

A number will appear showing where your rejected/unanswered calls divert to.

If you wish to reset the settings, then dial ##67#.

Always ensure that your unanswered calls divert to either voicemail or a phone number you know.

5. How to check on conditional phone forwarding: *#004#

What is conditional call forwarding? It is a setting that allows you to have incoming calls go to another number. Do you know how to access this setting? If not, then follow these steps:

Open the phone app.

Click on the dialer.

Dial the code *#004# and press call.

You will receive a prompt with your conditional call forwarding settings.

If you wish to erase the settings, then dial ##004#.

Dialling the *#004# code will reveal the contacts that receive your calls and messages when you are out of reach, busy, reject the call or don’t reply to a call.

6. Scan my number for diversion: *#21#

Did you know that hackers can divert your calls whether you are online or offline? Such an attack is known as an unconditional data diversion. Follow these steps to scan your number:

Open the phone app.

Click on the dialer.

Dial the code *#21# and press call.

You will receive a prompt with your diversion settings.

If you wish to erase the settings, then dial ##21#.

Spotting an unconditional data diversion is difficult. If you encounter such an attack, hackers will redirect your calls without any notification.

7. Check my number for all forwarding settings: *#002#

If you are wondering how to scan your number for call forwarding settings, then follow these steps:

Open the phone app.

Click on the dialer.

Dial the code *#002# and press call.

You will receive a prompt with your call forwarding settings.

If you wish to erase the settings, then dial ##002#.

To avoid having your device hacked, be careful with who you lend your device to. Always make sure to secure your phone with a password or screen lock. In addition, it is advisable to scan your device regularly for any malicious bugs.

Now you know the codes to check if a phone has been hacked. Understanding these codes will save you when facing a device attack. However, it is worth noting that the codes will not work when facing an advanced cyber attack. Overall, be cautious when sharing your device's data.

