Real Madrid plans to sign two of the world's best players in their respective positions for free in 2025.

Los Blancos managed to do such a thing this summer when finally landing free agent Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Though he went on a three-game La Liga drought after netting on his club debut in the UEFA Super Cup win over Atalanta, the Frenchman left his new employers on a high last weekend by bagging a brace against Real Betis in a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu ahead of the ongoing international break.

It is early days with just four games ticked off on the domestic calendar. Yet considering that Carlo Ancelotti's men are four points behind bitter rivals FC Barcelona and the injuries are piling up, it might be difficult to retain the Spanish league title come May.

Whatever happens, in a season that could see Madrid rack up more than 70 games considering that seven competitions it will contest in 2024/2025, President Florentino Perez is already looking ahead to this time next year when it comes to incoming transfers.

Though Florian Wirtz could be the big money acquisition which Bayer Leverkusen's CEO insisted to Radio Marca will not leave Germany for less than €150 million ($166.4 million), Perez could pull off another Mbappe-like coup with two of the world's best players in their position.

Namely they are left back Alphonso Davies and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire at Bayern Munich and Liverpool respectively on June 30, 2025.

Both men have been strongly linked to Madrid in recent times, with Davies tipped to land in the Spanish capital ahead of this campaign had Bayern been prepared to negotiate a cut fee for his services.

At the same time, the terms of right backs Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, plus left back Ferland Mendy, all run down around the same time meaning that there will be space in the squad for Davies and 'TAA'.

While all three players shouldn't depart any time soon, Vazquez likely will considering his already advanced age of 33.

This would therefore leave Ancelotti with two solid choices for each full back role on either channel, as he then picks between two of Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in the heart of defense.

Source: AFP