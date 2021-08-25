The long dark map guide: All regions and transition zones

The Long Dark is a first-person survival video game developed and published by Hinterland Studio. In this game, the player assumes the role of a crash-landed pilot who must survive in the frigid Canadian wilderness after a geomagnetic regional storm disaster. It is played from the first-person perspective and has three modes. Players use the long dark map guide to know where to go when exploring the world.

While playing the game without any real direction is also doable and enjoyable, most players prefer having a map to have some sense of direction. Due to the high demand for a map, some players came up with a highly detailed guide. It is a collection of region maps and transition zones that will help you find your way in the game.

The Long Dark map guide

Is there a map in The Long Dark? Yes. Although there are no official maps for The Long Dark released by the game creators, there exist maps made by the gaming community. Some are more detailed than others, but they are helpful enough to help players navigate the video game.

How do you get the map in The Long Dark? The maps are available on the internet and dedicated gaming forums. The game is divided into regions, and each of them has its map.

1. Mystery Lake

Mystery lake is one of the more accessible areas to survive in the game, as shown on the long dark map mystery lake. It contains a mixture of indoor locations and access to most kinds of wildlife. The region is suitable for beginners as it gives you a feel of the game without being too hard to survive. Since the shelters are readily available, getting caught out in an unfortunate situation is not easy.

The region is named after Mystery Lake, a lake fed by the release of water from the Carter Hydro Dam. It connects Pleasant Valley, the Coastal Highway, Mountain Town, and Forlorn Muskeg. The downside of this region is that it may lead to false confidence in a player who hasn't explored other areas.

2. Mountain Town (Milton)

Mountain Town is also known as Milton in the story mode of the game. It has many houses, which can be helpful when looking for supplies. However, the number of wolves may be a problem due to the short line sights caused by the many buildings.

The Long Dark Mountain town map shows that the town connects Mystery Lake, Milton Basin (to Forlorn Muskeg), and is a necessary stop when travelling to Hushed River Valley.

3. Hushed River Valley

The Hushed River Valley is undisputedly the deadliest region in The Long Dark map. It has no indoor locations apart from caves, which is why stocking up in Mountain Town is advised. This means that players should expect to be outside most of the time. It is easy to get lost in this region, making it one of the most important places to have a map with you.

4. Forlorn Muskeg

Forlorn Muskeg is the sixth region to be added to The Long Dark. It is primarily flat with some hills around a frozen bog. While it has some sheltered areas and structures, most of them are destroyed. In addition, most of the ice is weak, which makes travelling a bit tricky.

This region's attraction is the in-game forge, which makes it an area that most players ultimately visit. In addition, there are two bears and a lot of wolves that one can easily spot. This area connects to Broken Railroad Milton Basin, Mystery Lake, Bleak Inlet.

5. Bleak Inlet

The Bleak Inlet is the newest region in The Long Dark map and connects to Forlorn Muskeg and Ravine. It is also a significant contender for the most dangerous territory in this game. Additionally, it is the first region that features Timberwolves. The Timberwolves travel in packs and are a significant challenge to even the most seasoned of .

It also has two new workstations that are not available in other zones, the Milling Machine and the Ammunition Workbench. At the Milling Machine, players can repair tools and weapons during the Aurora. At the Ammunition Workbench, players can craft ammunition that they will use to survive the game.

6. Broken Railroad

This is a small zone located near a set of railroad tracks that run through the region. It does not take long to navigate despite its fair share of confrontation. It connects to Forlorn Muskeg.

7. Winding River

This is a transition zone that connects Mystery Lake to Pleasant Valley via the Carter Hydro Dam. The town has a lake and a wolf. If you manage to best the wolf, this spot is an excellent place to camp for the night. The town also has a decent loot if you take the time to explore it.

8. The Ravine

The Ravine is a long transition zone that connects Mystery Lake to the Coastal Highway. It is home to many animals, most of which are entirely harmless. While in this zone, ensure that you bring warm clothes and enjoy a peaceful camp. Ensure that you have the resources to climb back out of the Ravine before you go in.

9. Pleasant Valley

The Long Dark Pleasant Valley map is huge, an apt representation of the actual region. There is a lot of open space, and the weather guarantees that getting caught outside is not a good idea. It also has a lot of bears which are easily visible due to the openness of the area.

The Pleasant Valley in The Long Dark Map recently acquired some additional buildings that are worth exploring. It connects the Winding River, Timberwolf Mountain, ad Cinder Hills Coal mine.

10. Timberwolf Mountain

This is one of the regions where you will need a map more than ever. It is considered one of the most challenging areas to survive due to the frigid temperatures and frequent blizzards. Scaling the Timberwolf Mountain is a noteworthy accolade and is something every player aims to achieve.

11. Ash Canyon

How big is the map in The Long Dark? The Ash Canyon map is quite big as it connects to Timberwolf Mountain. Surviving in the Ash Canyon is difficult because it is a frigid region of The Long Dark Map black. Survival is quite difficult due to the many winding paths and steep slopes.

12. Coastal Highway

The Long Dark map Coastal Highway is one region that is every player's favourite. It has the best fishing opportunities and popular base locations. In fact, if you have the right clothing and gear, this is an area where you can live indefinitely. In addition, the lake provides long lines of sight, which enables players to see predators coming from far away.

13. Crumbling Highway

The crumbling highway is a small and dangerous transition zone in the game. It is narrow and has one wolf that is hard to bypass and difficult to spot.

14. Desolation Point

While the Desolation Point is small, it has a lot of attractions. The main attraction is the forge at the Riken. How big is the long dark map for the Desolation Point? The map is small given the size of the region.

The Long Dark map is a guide for players who are looking to navigate the game. It has all the regions and transition zones in the game so that players have an easier time when they start playing.

