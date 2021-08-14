Juliet Ibrahim causes stir as she flaunts her thighs and face in no-makeup photos from her trip to Dubai
- Actress Juliet Ibrahim uploaded three photos and videos showing her palatial life in Dubai city
- The Ghanaian film star indicated that she likes to pamper herself often
- The post has amassed tons of reactions and comments from her fans and followers
Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has uploaded palatial vacation photos from her trip to Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.
The multiple award-winning movie star has lit up social media with the frames as she flexed her opulent lifestyle at a spa in the Arab city.
On her Instagram page with a whopping 6.7 million followers, Ibrahim appears in a white bathroom towel, showing off her face without her usual makeup.
Living like a queen
The hugely successful movie star was feeling herself when she posted the photos on Friday, August 13, 2021. She shared three eye-catching frames and videos to her feed.
Captioning the photos, the actress wrote:
''I make sure I pamper myself every month to a good spa treatment wherever I find myself in the world ...,'' she said.
She flexed her confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.
Fans and followers of the award-winning film star have shared their views under the post.
Ghanaian actress drops photos in see-through gown
In a previous story about Juliet Ibrahim, she sent her fans into a frenzy with an eye-catching post, showing off her grit and ageless beauty in a see-through outfit.
The actress appeared in the frames in a straight white dress as she flexed her unblemished body.
Juliet Ibrahim showed off some confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.
