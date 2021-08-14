Actress Juliet Ibrahim uploaded three photos and videos showing her palatial life in Dubai city

The Ghanaian film star indicated that she likes to pamper herself often

The post has amassed tons of reactions and comments from her fans and followers

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has uploaded palatial vacation photos from her trip to Dubai city in the United Arab Emirates.

The multiple award-winning movie star has lit up social media with the frames as she flexed her opulent lifestyle at a spa in the Arab city.

On her Instagram page with a whopping 6.7 million followers, Ibrahim appears in a white bathroom towel, showing off her face without her usual makeup.

Living like a queen

The hugely successful movie star was feeling herself when she posted the photos on Friday, August 13, 2021. She shared three eye-catching frames and videos to her feed.

Captioning the photos, the actress wrote:

''I make sure I pamper myself every month to a good spa treatment wherever I find myself in the world ...,'' she said.

She flexed her confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.

Fans and followers of the award-winning film star have shared their views under the post.

Source: Yen.com.gh