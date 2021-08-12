Actress Nadia Buari has released new beautiful photos with two of her daughters

The photos show the actress having some ood family time with her daughters

The photos have stirred loads of reactions from the actress' followers

Award-winning actress Nadia Buari often sets tongues wagging whenever she releases photos of her adorable children.

Nadia has done it again after she shared new photos of two of her daughters on social media. The photos, three in number, shows the actress stepping out with her daughters.

Nadia wore a mini dress with colourful designs in it while her daughers wore different outfits in white colour.

Photo source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

In the first photo, Nadia stood akimbo wearing a black nose mask with of the girls stnding in front of her.

The second photo had Nadia removing her nose mask and giving the two-finger sign while her daughters stood by her.

For the third photo, the pretty actress was seen being hugged by her daugters while standing on a staircase.

The daughters look to be feeling so much at home in the company of their mother.

Sharing the photos, Nadia went philosophical about meeting good souls saying:

"In a world where everyone wears a mask, it’s a privilege to see a good soul," she said.

Fans react

Nadia Buari's photos with her dauhtes have sparked man reactons from her fans. Many of the reaction have been about the girls.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below.

yunix_apparel was impressd by the third photo

"Is the third slide for me.. me zooming da cutie on da left."

chizzy.catherine observed that Nadia always hides the faces of her girls:

"You always hide the face of your children."

official_queen_bee1 said:

"@chizzy.catherine yes o i noticed long ago but choose to mind my biz."

Nadia flaunts natural hair

The latest photos of Nadia come after she recently posted photos showing off her long dark hair and daughter's brown hair.

The Ghanaian film dstar elivered the frames on her Instagram page, saying: ''Thank [you] for choosing me.''

Her fans and followers have commented sweet remarks under the post.

Source: Yen Newspaper