Media mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who owns the Angel Group of Companies, believes that marrying many women is the surest way to peace of mind.

Polygamy remains a controversial issue in Ghana, especially among Christians. Still, Dr. Oteng, also Christian, points out that notable prophets and men of God in the Bible had multiple wives.

"It was Paul who suggested that if it is possible, a man should marry one wife or none at all. So when you consider the disciples at the time, they were all married to one wife. So marrying more than one woman is not a sin. It rather gives you peace of mind," he told the Vaultz Magazine.

Polygamy is illegal in Ghana - as of 2015. However, they are arguably considered to be legal under customary law.

