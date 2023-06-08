Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has given an account of his unexpected arrest at the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday

Prof Frimpong-Boateng said although he was invited by the OSP, he least expected that he would be arrested

He disclosed during an interview on Wednesday evening that he was not told why he was arrested but he has been asked to assist with investigations into corruption-related activities at the ICIM

Former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM) Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has given a blow-by-blow account of events at the Office of the Special Prosecutor and his subsequent arrest.

News about his arrest on Wednesday went viral, with many suggesting that the famous heart surgeon was being punished for disclosing in an explosive report that top government and party officials were involved in the illegal mining menace.

He told Joy News on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, that the OSP invited him on May 16, 2023, and he honoured that invitation on Wednesday.

File photo of a man in a suit handcuffed (L) and Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The former minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said when he arrived at the lobby of the building around 10 a.m. and waited for his lawyer to arrive.

He explained that when his lawyer arrived, they were taken to the 7th floor of the building and ushered into a room.

"I was given a chair, and opposite me was the Chief Investigator. On my right, there were my two lawyers, and then some officers from that office.

"So, as soon as I sat down, the Chief Investigator came to me. I was sitting down, and then he put his left hand on my right shoulder and said, 'Professor, you are under arrest,'" he said.

Why Prof Frimpong Boateng was arrested

He disclosed further that when he pressed the investigator to know why he was being arrested, he was told that it was over corruption and corruption-related activities of the ICIM that he chaired.

According to him, he was not told what he had done in relation to corruption-relation activities at the ICIM.

All the Chief Investigator at the OSP said was that he was under arrest.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng stated that it was "strange," that he would be arrested like that because of some lawsuits that have been brought against him in the past.

He said after two hours of gruelling questioning, he was granted a GH¢2 million bail.

"They did not even suggest self-recognisance bail. I needed somebody to bail me. So, a friend of mine was down there, and he came up and bailed me, and so I left, and they went with my friend to his house," he said.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng disclosed that he has been asked to return to the OSP for further investigation.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng alleges NPP bigwigs, and Jubilee House staffers engaged Chinese to do illegal mining

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the former minister has alleged that top government and party officials are neck-deep in illegal mining.

He has said in a report that has gone viral that corrupt state and NPP officials recruit Chinese to engage in illegal mining.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report stressed that there is a well-orchestrated plan by corrupt people close to the president to make the fight against illegal mining unsuccessful.

