Becca Drops Stunning Photos as She Marks her 37th Birthday Still Looking 20

Mrs Rebecca Tobi, popularly known as Becca, has marked her 37th birthday looking like a 20-year-old lady

Becca dazzled her fans on social media with absolutely stunning pictures of her to celebrate the big day

Thousands of Ghanaians have been unable to hold back their reactions after viewing the photos

Famous Ghanaian musician, Becca, has marked her 37th birthday with absolutely stunning pictures that have gotten a lot of her fans going gaga online.

Becca, born on August 15, 1984, shared the pictures on her verified Instagram handle @beccafrica dressed in all-white garments on a sunny day at the seashore.

The stunning-looking celebrity wished herself a happy birthday and prayed for God's peace that is able to transcend all understanding in the coming years.

In another powerful shot, Becca was spotted looking like an angel in a pool with the same attire

thuqson__ii said:

Happy birthday to you. Ghana appreciates to have someone like you. We pray that may all Ur wishes come to pass and that you'll soar even higher than u can imagine babygirl.

christaddict_ama mentioned:

Happy birthday Ohemaa bake3 p3!

asamoah5614 indicated:

Happy birthday beautiful, good health and happiness, enjoy your day

Before her birthday, Becca, known in private life as Mrs Rebecca Tobi (nee Acheampong) had been in the news for a number of reasons.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, hell broke loose after a report that she did not attend the funeral of her mother.

Becca's biological mother, Juliana Yiadom Oti, was laid to rest in a solemn ceremony in London, United Kingdom, on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

A video from the funeral ceremony shows the casket of Madam Oti draped in kente cloth in the middle of a church.

However, the famous celebrity was later spotted in a video dancing heartily.

In the video of the singer sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Becca was seen cat-walking in front of her spa.

She was seen wearing an African print-inspired dress as she showed off her modeling skills to the rest of the world.

