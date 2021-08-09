Jackie Appiah: Beautiful Ghanaian actress stuns fans with stunning photo

Jackie Appiah has stunned social media with a new photo of herself

The actress, who is on one of her many travels, was seen standing over a bridge

She beamed with her usual smiles as many fans took to the comment section to react to the photo

Ever-beautiful Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has wowed her teeming fans and followers with a stunning photo of herself looking as glamorous as ever.

In the new photo shared on the official Instagram page of the veteran actress, Jackie Appiah was seen on one of her many travels abroad.

She was spotted beaming with her infectious smile as she rocked a blue dress and complemented it with a blue handbag which had a gold-coloured chain strap.

The actress was seen rocking a pair of white Adidas sneakers to give her outfit some variation in colour.

Jackie Appiah was standing over a bridge built over a water body as some high-rise buildings graced her background.

The Things We Do For Love main character, to prevent the rays of the sun from hurting her eyes, rocked a pair of sunglasses.

After posting the photo, Jackie Appiah captioned it: "No come use your Reggae spoil my blues Styled by @bveystyling"

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Nigerian actress ruthkadiri wrote: "Rich and famous"

samueldegraftyeboah commented: "Always a queen"

o.hem_aa had this to say: "My woman"

ugly_miina came in with the other words to the song Jackie Appiah was singing: "I like the way You’re feeling now"

There were many comments that showed Jackie was truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has been spotted in a new video flaunting her beauty in what looked like a kitchen.

In the video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh, Maame Serwaa appeared excited as she danced to a song playing in the background together with a lady who was hugging her.

The actress was wearing an ash short-sleeved jumpsuit and complemented it with a black pouch that was hanging from her shoulder.

