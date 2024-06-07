Oliver Khan: Ship Dealer Rejoices As He Tours France, Compares The Country To Heaven, Video
- A video of Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, touring France has sent social media into a frenzy
- He was delighted after realising that there were no street vendors in the country
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted that Ship Dealer was having a good time in France
Ghanaian socialite Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, is having a good time in France, where he will shoot a commercial for the upcoming African Paralympic Games.
A video that has since gone viral and was spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @agyaretv shows a visibly excited Ship Dealer standing on the streets of Paris, expressing delight over how neat the place looks.
Ship Dealer was particularly amazed that there were no street vendors, unlike in Ghana.
Taking aback by what he saw, the self-proclaimed billionaire compared France to heaven as he opened up on what tourists should expect when they visit that country.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had received over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted that Ship Dealer was having a nice time in France
Oh means his first time flying lol cus he is just confused
NickM stated:
You Kankam de3 you will see what he gon do to you when you guys get back home
hope4all reacted:
please let rapture come before Ship Dealer arrives in Ghana
piesiebrago added:
welcome to Paris guys , awww how can i see him
user689520674813 added:
Dis man is gradually making it in life. There’s hope for everyone just have faith
Ship dealer spotted sleeping on a bench
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan had cracked ribs online after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.
The TikTok video showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside.
He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.