Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, touring France

He was delighted after realising that there were no street vendors in the country

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted that Ship Dealer was having a good time in France

Ghanaian socialite Oliver Khan, the Ship Dealer, is having a good time in France, where he will shoot a commercial for the upcoming African Paralympic Games.

A video that has since gone viral and was spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @agyaretv shows a visibly excited Ship Dealer standing on the streets of Paris, expressing delight over how neat the place looks.

Ship Dealer was particularly amazed that there were no street vendors, unlike in Ghana.

Taking aback by what he saw, the self-proclaimed billionaire compared France to heaven as he opened up on what tourists should expect when they visit that country.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had received over 5,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were delighted that Ship Dealer was having a nice time in France

nanakwesiarthur0 stated:

Oh means his first time flying lol cus he is just confused

NickM stated:

You Kankam de3 you will see what he gon do to you when you guys get back home

hope4all reacted:

please let rapture come before Ship Dealer arrives in Ghana

piesiebrago added:

welcome to Paris guys , awww how can i see him

user689520674813 added:

Dis man is gradually making it in life. There’s hope for everyone just have faith

Ship dealer spotted sleeping on a bench

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Khan had cracked ribs online after a video of him sleeping on a bench surfaced online.

The TikTok video showed Oliver Khan snoring away on a wooden bench in what appeared to be a roadside.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a pair of sneakers while he napped.

