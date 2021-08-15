Nana Ama Mcbrown Takes 44th Birthday to Another Level with more Powerful Photos

Nana Ama McBrown has turned 44 on August 15, 2021, whilst she still looks like a lady in her early 30s

The famous Ghanaian actress appears to have carefully planned to take over social media with a strategically arranged photoshoot

YEN.com.gh has gathered the latest pictures that have gotten many social media users going gaga including some celebrities

Famous Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has kept dazzling her fans and social media users in general with well-planned photos for her 44th birthday.

The Ghanaian actress recently turned television show host needs no introduction as she has become a household name, gracing the screens in the homes of many Ghanaians.

Interestingly, it appears that the superstar purposefully decided to melt the internet and take up all the attention with her mind-boggling photos.

Nana Ama Mcbrown Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

After YEN.com.gh's earlier report about the photos she earlier released, Nana Ama Mcbrown has added more that has gotten many stars reacting.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

One of such was a picture of the actress looking wet in a pool and in an attractive mood.

Salma Mumin, Kelvinboy and Kobi Rana were only three of the famous people who could not hold back their reactions after viewing the photo.

kobirana, for instance, said:

We surrender. Swallow us. We are your Jonah

salmamumin described the actress as a queen after seeing the picture

Queen

kelvynboymusic admitted that the picture was a legendary one

Legendary one

See the other photos below

Hair in the air

Ahead of her birthday, the popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown, made headlines after she begged for support for her colleague Beverly Afaglo after her house got burnt.

McBrown called on members of the public to donate to help Beverly rebuild her burnt house.

She explained that for the sake of the kids, Ghanaians should come together and help her.

However, McBrown’s words angered fans and they have slammed her.

Many of them were of the view that the contribution should be made among celebrities because they claim to be rich.

Nana Ama McbBrown is married to Maxwell Mawu Mensah with whom she has one child, Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

Source: Yen