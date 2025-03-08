Ibrahim Mahama was one of the dignitaries that attended the funeral service of John Dumelo's late father

An incident that happened at the event has left many surprised after he lashed out at a middle-aged mourner publicly

Many people who reacted to the video mourned with John Dumelo over the loss of his father

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has got tongues wagging on social media.

He was among the dignatries who attended the funeral service of John Dumelo's late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo senior.

Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama snubs maa during the funeral service of John Dumelo's late father.

A video making rounds on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the awkward moment where the brother was seen exchanging pleasantries with the CEO of Cocobod, Dr Randy Abbey, at the entrance of the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church after the funeral service had ended.

After the conversation ended, Ibrahim Mahama was about to head to his vehicle when a middle-aged mourner clad in black cloth called the business mogul Godfather, a remark that drew his attention.

Before the man could complete his sentence, Ibrahim Mahama immediately shouted, "Mongyai rough", a warning telling the man to stop misbehaving.

As he walked to his car, Ibrahim Mahama quickly retorted, saying, "We came for a funeral."

It remains unknown what may have promoted that angry response from Ibrahim Mahama however, he drew attention as many journalists followed him around with their cameras.

The video had raked in over 500 likes and eight comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama exchanges pleasantries with John Dumelo during a funeral service.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama's action

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments and utterances from Ibrahim Mahama. Others also sent messages of condolence to John Dumelo and his family as they mourn the loss of their beloved.

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"Take heart, John. This is my first time seeing Ibrahim Mahama act like this, but he is right; they all came for a funeral, and that must be the concentration."

user5522252616782 commented:

"I want to be like him one day."

Kwabena Young added:

"U won't get a word from him ooo...So that it will turn news??? If u want to hear something, go and See His brother, the president. he can tell u all u wanna hear... Ibrahim di333 lie lie."

Raykofai added:

"Interview dea, forget it, koraa!! He doesn't have time. Have a chat with fine but interview dea big NO."

Naaanaa added:

"Beggars nkoaaa."

Ibrahim Mahama drives President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama left many in awe after he was spotted driving his brother, President John Dramani Mahama.

This happenedduring their visit to Ketu South, were Ibrahim Mahama was spotted behind the wheel of the president’s vehicle.

They were in the Volta Region to assess the impact of the recent tidal wave flooding that displaced several residents.

Their visit included stops at Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi, where they distributed relief items and met with affected families.

