2024 Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star Afronita awed many Ghanaians when she and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids rocked kente and Ahenema for one of their dance classes

In the video, Afronita was seen dancing Kete for the first time while the young dancers cheered her on behind her

The video excited many people who loved the dress code for the dance class, which was in light of Ghana Month

Celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita melted many hearts with how she and the young dancers from her dance academy, AfroStar Kids celebrated Ghana Month.

Afronita and AfroStar Kids wear kente

Afronita took to her Instagram page to share an exciting video of herself and members of AfroStar Kids wearing regal outfits and dancing Kete.

For one of their dance classes, the theme was traditional wear, specifically the outfit worn by queenmothers and people of royal heritage.

They all either wrapped themselves in African print fabric or kente, wore beads and gold ensembles around their legs and arms and completed their look with the Ahenema.

Afronita displayed fire Kete moves while the youngsters cheered her on and others mimicked her Kete moves.

Towards the end of the video, the children were also allowed to display their moves which some of them did effortlessly.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the 21-year-old dancer noted that it was her first time attempting to dance Kete, and she asked her millions of followers to rate her in the comment section.

"Piawwww!!!✌🏽🇬🇭😍Tried ‘Kete’ - an Akan traditional dance, for the first time. How did I do?"

Reactions to Afronita's Kete dance video

Many people in the comment section loved the kente outfit and the ahenema Afronita and the members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids, wore in the dance video.

Many people complimented their beautiful regal looks and admired how effortlessly they danced Adowa.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Afronita and the AfroStar Kids members dancing Kete:

ellenasare88 said:

"Piawwww✌️❤️❤️❤️….God Dey create Wooow my fav soo pretty💖💖💖💖."

energetictymlez said:

"Proudly Ghanaian 🇬🇭."

_alpha_regular said:

"You are so beautiful and well endowed 🙌."

adjoa_lee said:

"Awww you’re so beautiful and dance is 100%❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥."

miss_ekuah said:

"Her Royal Highness 👑 You dance so gracefully ✌🏼✌🏼🌟."

dora1089 said:

"You always make me feel proud 😍as a Ghanaian🇬🇭🇬🇭 using your big platform to show the world Ghana 🇬🇭🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️we love you and nurturing these kids to know Ghana 🇬🇭 wow excellent 👌."

Afronita leads AfroStar kids in prayer

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared a glimpse of how she and her team at AfroStar Kids Academy prepare for each new month.

In a recent video, the celebrated dancer was seen leading her mentees in a heartfelt prayer session during one of their dance sessions at the academy.

The heartwarming moment impressed many fans who have been following Afronita and the academy's inspiring journey since its inception.

