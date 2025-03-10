George Akuffo Dampare was recently spotted at Vakpo in the Volta Region for the funeral rite of his mother-in-law

Scenes from the well-attended funeral as the Security Chief mourned with his wife have surfaced online

The Inspector General of Police's emotional moments in the Volta Region with his family left many Ghanaians emotional

Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare lost his mother-in-law, Mrs Joan Kpentey, 68, last year.

IGP George Akuffo Dampare with his wife and kids at Mrs Joan Kpentey's funeral. Photo source: @ManuelPhotos, @Nanatea

The deceased's three children, including Dampare's wife, Anita together with the IGP and their children were at her funeral recently held in Vakpo.

The service was well attended by scores of public officials including past and current Ministers of State, and senior security officers.

Her coffin was transported to the funeral grounds by a police aircraft. There was a display of rich Ewe culture as the mourners paid their last respects.

IGP mourns with his family

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the IGP was spotted trailing the hearse carrying his mother's in-law's body to the burial site.

George Akuffo Dampare was flanked by his wife and children as an army of police officers led the way.

Ghanaians mourn with Dampare

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they mourned with George Akuffo Dampare.

Praise Kay said:

"And to say am in Vakpo and I don't know what is going on... eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii 😅...I heard a sound of helicopter yesterday and I was told the corpse was brought by the helicopter."

Ivy Elsie Tetteh wrote:

"My hometown women no dey carry last. We no dey marry anyhow kraaa😅😅we go for intentional men wey go bring us glory in times like this. REST IN PEACE TO ALL FAITHFUL DEPARTED."

John Ahiaku remarked:

"Because IGP marry for my hometown I will talk to President Mahama to retain him as the IGP."

Ivy Melissa Gafa shared:

"If this is for mother in-law then my Dad as an officer didn't do well for my grandma's burial who is his mother 🥹."

Top celebrities and public officials mourn with Dumelo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo had read a tribute at his late father's funeral service recently held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Adabraka, Accra.

In a series of videos, some notable Ghanaian celebrities like Sellasie Ibrahim, Kalsoume Sinare, newly appointed National Film Authority's (NFA) deputy executive secretary James Gardiner and Sonnie Badu attended the funeral.

Some top executives of John Dumelo's political party, the National Democratic Congress like Ketu North MP Edem Agbana, Ablekuma West constituency MP Rev Kwaku Addo, Okaikoi South MP Hon Ernest Adomako and Amasaman constituency MP, Sedem Afenyo were also in attendance to commiserate with their colleague.

