Rapper Pope Skinny has alleged that musician Okomfour Kwadee was once in a relationship with Akosua Puni, the wife of former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien.

According to Pope Skinny, Kwadee told him that the relationship brought him a lot of trouble due to the difference in their social status.

He further claimed that Kwadee informed him that Puni got pregnant around that time, and Kwadee suspects he has a child with her that she has kept from him.

Okomfour Kwadee was a popular figure in Ghanaian music in the 2000s but has struggled with mental health issues for years. His battles with substance abuse have led to multiple admissions to psychiatric hospitals.

In 2020, former rapper Lord Kenya took him to a rehabilitation center after a mental breakdown. However, in 2022, his mother disclosed that he had been abandoned at the facility. She pleaded with the public for support, saying she had done everything she could to help him recover.

In 2024, Kwadee was seen looking frail while drinking pito, a local alcoholic beverage, and delivering a freestyle among friends. The video raised concerns about his health and well-being.

Pope Skinny's story about Okomfour Kwadee causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Fred Botwe said:

"Okomfo even followed up to UK to see his child. what happened there was sad."

Asante yɛ Oman piaaaw commented:

"Hmmm, it's really sad! Those who are close to Okomfuo Kwadee should help me reach him i will take him to my grandpa, Nana Biretuoba katakyi;e he will be healed."

Merit Morgan commented:

"This woman called Akosua Puni de3 hmmm, I remember what she caused between Stephen Appiah and Essien."

Daniel Walter Kumah Yeboah said:

"This is the truth; we re afraid to talk about this. Akosua Puni will drive to Kumasi and pick us up to Kwahu. I was with Kwaadee. We even gave the unborn child a name, "Ayna." "

Naa-Tennis commented:

"That Akosua puni destroyed a lot of great guys' life. it got to a time when it was all over that she’s used juju."

JAHBA SAY YOUR MIND said:

"Ah akosua puni doesn’t have good CV kraaa ! Who remembers what she did between Essien and Nadia Buari."

Pope Skinny speaks on his job in the US

Pope Skinny recently detailed that he works as a truck driver in the US and how profitable it was.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician left Ghana for the US because of the poor structure of the music industry in Ghana.

He noted how well systems in the US worked.

