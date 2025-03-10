Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa has opened up about her properties in a viral interview on Instagram

Maame Serwaa added that she has two mega mansions in Ghana, although she doesn't have a car yet

Some social media users have commented on Maame Serwaa's exclusive interview with Ola Michael

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly called Maame Serwaa, has disclosed in an interview that she has two houses in Ghana.

The 25-year-old Kumawood star expressed her gratitude to her father and her late mother for making wise financial decisions for her when she made her debut in the film industry.

Maame Serwaa explained that she is financially stable at her age and currently has two houses, although she is yet to complete the second one.

Maame Serwaa opens up about her properties in Ghana. Photo credit: @officialmaameserwaa.

In an exclusive interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM, the young brand influencer added that acting has helped her in different ways.

"What helped me was that my parents made good financial decisions for me. I had a lot of gigs. As a child actor, if you don’t have parents, you are a forward thinker, and they don’t save for you, but always spend the money with the guarantee that work will always come. I would be broke by now."

"My parents thought that it would get to a time where I would decide not to do acting again."

"I am very appreciative of my parents for saving for me. I have two houses now. The first one is complete, but we are still working on the second house."

"Acting has helped me. If I were not an actress, nobody would recognise me when I go out. I get lots of privileges and advantages than ladies of my age."

The Instagram video of Maame Serwaa talking about her houses is below:

Maame Serwaa talks about her debut production

Maame Serwaa announced during the interview that she is looking for young talents to be featured in her new movie from her production house.

She explained that there are young talents in Ghana just as she was discovered, so her production team intends to nurture them and make them stars.

Maame Serwaa added that she would still act in other movies aside from the ones that she would direct for her production house.

The video of Maame Serwaa talking about her production company is below:

Maame Serwaa talks about her new management

Maame Serwaa spoke about her new management team and the need for her to work with them in the viral video.

She highlighted that due to the four years of schooling, she wasn't actively working, which affected her brand.

The video of Maame Serwaa announcing her new management is below:

Maame Serwaa talks about her mother's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Maame Serwaa, who disclosed in an interview with Emelia Brobbey that some people who owed her mother refused to pay after her funeral.

She advised her fans and friends to always be cautious when helping others and to take collateral or evidence for future reference.

Some social media users commented on Maame Serwaa's video that went viral on YouTube for days.

