Two major players of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to take charge of a football team in the upcoming Kings League in France

A popular streamer and a World Cup winner, and a YouTube giant are among the influential figures also competing

Fans will be able to catch all the action of the Kings League France on M6+, as the tournament kicks off this year

The Kings League is finally arriving in France, with Barcelona and Real Madrid players coming together to form a club to compete in the innovative seven-a-side football competition that has taken the world by storm.

In what promises to be an exciting season, two of the biggest names in French football, Barcelona's Jules Koundé and Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni, have joined forces to create their own team, with Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who has produced many big Champions League moments, already owning a club in France.

Jules Kounde of Barcelona challenges Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid for the ball during the Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4 2024/25 La Liga El Clasico. Image credit: Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket

The competition, which was originally launched in Spain by Gerard Piqué, is now expanding into France, where it will bring together a mix of football stars, celebrities, and influencers in a groundbreaking format.

The Kings League in France is set to begin on April 6, and fans can look forward to an electrifying spectacle, with matches set to be broadcast on M6+.

Revolutionary football format: The Kings League

The Kings League was created by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué in 2022, aiming to revolutionize traditional football formats. The competition’s unique approach features seven-a-side matches, where not only professional footballers but also influencers and celebrities take part in the action. The tournament is built around entertainment, engagement, and a bit of unpredictability, making it different from the traditional football leagues.

Jules Kounde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Mike Maignan, and several top personalities are set to co-preside over a team in the upcoming Kings League in France. Image credit: @ActuFoot

Since its inception, the Kings League has spread to various countries, including Spain, Italy, Mexico, and Brazil. Now, with the arrival of the competition in France, the buzz is louder than ever. As the Kings League seeks to expand its global reach, France’s football scene is in for a thrilling new chapter.

Koundé and Tchouaméni take the helm

Barcelona’s Jules Koundé and Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni are no strangers to high-pressure situations on the football pitch. Both are key players for their respective clubs and are considered among the brightest talents in French football.

Now, the two players are shifting their focus from club football to the Kings League per L'Equipe. They have teamed up as co-presidents to lead their own team in the upcoming French edition of the competition. The pair will be responsible for assembling their squad, making tactical decisions, and overseeing their team’s strategy in what promises to be an intense and competitive environment.

Koundé and Tchouaméni’s involvement in the Kings League will undoubtedly bring credibility and star power to the competition. Their leadership, combined with their footballing acumen, will make their team a formidable force in the tournament.

Other big names set to compete

La Liga duo Jules Koundé and Aurélien Tchouaméni won’t be the only football and entertainment stars participating in the Kings League France. Among the notable figures involved are Amine, one of France’s biggest streamers, who will also lead a team. Known for his vibrant personality and massive fan following, Amine’s presence is expected to attract a large viewership.

Former French international Adil Rami, a World Cup winner in 2018, will bring his experience and leadership to the competition as one of the team presidents. Rami’s involvement adds a layer of intrigue to the league, as his deep understanding of top-level football will undoubtedly give his team an edge.

Squeezie, the YouTube sensation and one of the most popular influencers in France, is another big name involved in the Kings League. Known for his massive following and his varied content, Squeezie’s participation in the Kings League will bring even more attention to the competition.

Legendary record of Ayews in French football

