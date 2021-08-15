Patapaa has reacted in anger over a recent trend of others disrespecting him

The One Corner hitmaker took the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Amerado to the cleaners

Not long ago, Amerado roped Patapaa into his rap battle with Zylofon Media signee Obibini

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah famed as Patapaa has spoken bitterly about the way some artistes in the industry try to disrespect him for no tangible reason.

While speaking in a radio interview the One Corner hitmaker who was quite peeved over the way his name was mentioned to degrade him, dished it out to all those involved in such acts.

Patapaa turned his guns on award-winning rapper Sarkodie and used unprintable words on the Highest rapper for being the first person to throw a shot at him without provocation.

Am I a wake-keeping performance? - Patapaa asks over disrespect from Sark, others (video). Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

He made reference to a song in which Sarkodie said had it not been for the fact that he (Sark) had made money, Patapaa was the one to be tasked to perform at his funeral.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

This statement infuriated Patapaa who asked the radio presenter if he looked like a funeral-performing artiste.

"Am I a wake-keeping performance?", a livid Patapaa was heard asking the radio host.

Patapaa went on to cite another example where dancehall star Shatta Wale asked Yaa Pono to go to him (Patapaa) to start a beef.

The One Corner singer said it was because of the disrespect shown to him by the A-list artistes that has opened the floodgates for anyone to rope him into their issues and disrespect him.

Earlier the Swedru-based musician took a swipe at rapper Amerado Burner over a beef involving Zylofon Music signee, Obibini.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram a rather livid Patapaa was unhappy after his name was mentioned in Amerado's reply to Obibini.

The One Corner hitmaker did not mince words at all in the video as he took Amerado to the cleaners for 'disrespecting' him.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwadwo Boadu Baah, better known by his stage name Choirmaster has reacted to social media trolls who have dragged his wife Beverly Afaglo over an old video.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Choirmaster, the musician was seen eating some banku.

He was seated in what looked like a music studio as he took a break from work to enjoy the popular local Ghanaian dish.

Source: Yen