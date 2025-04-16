Wode Maya Climbs Africa's Highest Mountain, Kilimanjaro, and Shares Photos from the Peak
- Popular Ghanaian vlogger Wode Maya has climbed the famous highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro
- The renowned YouTuber shared a photo of his adventure in an X post, warming hearts on social media
- Wode Maya has received praise from his followers for embarking on such a journey and succeeding at it
Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, has etched his name in the records as one of the people to have made it to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.
The renowned YouTube shared a photo of himself at the peak of the mountain located in Tanzania and shared his experience of climbing it.
"It's the toughest thing I've ever done but it's so fulfilling when you make it to the top," he shared in the X post made on
Wode Maya beamed with excitement as he posed for a picture, wearing a jacket to protect himself from the cold in the highland.
Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Kilimanjaro sits in Tanzania, about 5,895 meters (19,340 feet) above the ground. It is the tallest mountain in Africa and the largest free-standing mountain rise in the world.
Kilimanjaro is not part of a mountain range. Also called a stratovolcano (a term for a very large volcano made of ash, lava and rock), Kilimanjaro is made up of three cones: Kibo, Mawenzi and Shira.
It is estimated that Wode Maya spent between five (5) and to (9) days climbing the peak of the tallest mountain in Africa.
See Wode Maya's photo of Kilimanjaro below:
Wode Maya as a travel vlogger
Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Ackon, is a Ghanaian YouTuber and travel vlogger renowned for his extensive explorations across Africa. He travels for a living.
Wode Maya has visited many African countries, including Ghana, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia and Togo.
He's also visited Sierra Leone, Liberia, Zambia, South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, South Sudan, Somalia, Somaliland, and Namibia.
His mission is to change perceptions about Africa by highlighting its beauty, resilience, and innovation.
Netizens celebrate Wode Maya's feat
Netizens who saw the post about Wode Maya's journey to the peak of Kilimanjaro were impressed. Many commended him in the comments section of the now-viral post.
@GHDeservesBest wrote:
"Congrats on conquering Mount Kilimanjaro! You didn’t just climb a mountain; you boosted your heart, muscles, and mind. Stronger body, calmer mind, legendary views. The roof of Africa now has your name on it."
@Anointed256 wrote:
"Is the oxygen enough at that point."
@EliHood_Tz wrote:
"Thanks for being here and get to the top of Africa."
@SamuelOwusuAnn2 wrote:
"That's my dream African County, Tanzania 🇹🇿... I will be there one day."
@SIKAENA1 wrote:
"Snow Dey dere."
@lyoyoz wrote:
"Congratulations for that achievement."
Wode Maya buys Waakye in Burkina Faso
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Wode Maya, in a video, bought a bowl of Waakye during his recent trip from Ghana to Burkina Faso.
The renowned YouTuber was in awe after discovering that the meal was being sold in Burkina Faso at an affordable price of GH₵2.
Many of Wode Maya's followers thronged to the comment section of the video to share their opinion.
