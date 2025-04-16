Ghanaian rapper Medikal has cautioned fans and music lovers to refrain from comparing him to other rappers, including Kwesi Arthur

He made another post on X bragging about being the best rapper in the country, Africa and beyond

The post got many people sharing their views on whether he was indeed the best rapper in the world

Ghanaian rapper Medikal sparked massive reactions online after issuing a bold statement addressing ongoing comparisons between himself and other artists in the industry.

Medikal warns fans

In a fiery tweet, the Omo Ada hitmaker expressed his frustration, urging fans and critics alike to put some respect on his name and stop placing him side by side with his peers in the music industry.

In a tweet posted on April 15, 2025, Medikal expressed his desire for fans to refrain from juxtaposing his career to that of Kwesi Arthur, stating:

"Never ever compare me to any artiste, not Kwesi Arthur or anyone. Don’t even dare, are you guys fukn mad?"

The tweet came in the wake of heated debates on various platforms where music lovers often stack Ghanaian artists against each other, especially in terms of streaming numbers, sold-out shows, lyrical ability, and influence.

While Kwesi Arthur, another highly acclaimed rapper, was directly mentioned, Medikal made it clear his message applied to all artists in the scene.

In another tweet, Medikal emphasised the need for fans never to compare him to other rappers, be it Ghana, Africa or beyond. He stated that nobody was his mate as he bragged on X.

"Make una never compare me to any rapper for Ghana, Africa and beyond, nobody be my mate!"

Reactions to Medikal's statement on X

Fans were quick to weigh in on Medikal's statement on X, with some backing him and others suggesting the rapper’s outburst was not needed.

Some supporters praised him for defending his hard work and unique style, while others felt the tweet could spark unnecessary tension within the industry.

The diverse opinions of social media users on the statements made by Medikal on X are below:

@0panaa_1 said:

You make we shy waa right now we turn 3rd person oh Idolo?

@Briscohood said:

"They have no idea. Even though you don’t promote AMG anymore, I still won’t choose Kwesi Arthur over you. You’ve always been the best, just a little distraction along the way, but man never fall off."

@NhyirabaAngels said:

"You are the most successful rapper alongside Sarkodie!!

@rico_chico7 said:

"There norrr he brought himself 😂😂😂."

@YAW_FR said:

"Talk your talk, MDK! They keep forgetting who the real hitmaker is."

@Elorm_Hood said:

"So now we turn third person really I’m disappointed in you."

@iamedemgabby2 said:

"Eeiii...the matter chop hot."

Photos of Medikal and Kwesi Arthur

Medikal brags about being the best rapper

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal created a buzz on social media with a bold declaration about his lyrical prowess, confidently claiming that no one in the industry could out-rap him.

Medikal expressed not only his self-assurance as a rapper but also hinted at his versatility, saying he could easily ghostwrite verses for other rappers while still delivering standout performances on his songs.

The post also reignited debates about Ghana’s rap hierarchy, as fans began comparing Medikal to other popular lyricists, including Kweku Smoke, Strongman Burner, and others.

While some argued that Medikal’s consistency and commercial success gave him a rightful claim to the top, others pointed to rival rappers' wordplay and lyrical depth as equally worthy of recognition.

