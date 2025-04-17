Bukayo Saka Involved in Ugly Touchline Clash with Dani Carvajal During Heated Altercation
- Bukayo Saka and Dani Carvajal were involved in a tense moment as the Arsenal winger made his way off the pitch at half-time
- The confrontation escalated when Carvajal appeared to grab Saka, prompting the Arsenal star to react at the Santiago Bernabeu
- Nearby staff and players quickly intervened to separate the pair before things got out of hand during Wednesday’s Champions League clash
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was involved in a tense exchange with injured Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal during half-time of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Arsenal held their nerve and kept Real Madrid scoreless during the opening 45 minutes of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Having suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg, the reigning European champions had talked up a miraculous comeback all week.
Penalty drama at the Bernabeu
But despite their urgency, it was Mikel Arteta’s side who looked more composed, defending resolutely in a lively yet goalless first half as they moved closer to a semi-final berth.
The Gunners had a golden opportunity to take the lead before the break when a VAR review penalised Raul Asencio for dragging down Mikel Merino off the ball.
Saka stepped up but squandered the chance with a poorly executed panenka that Thibaut Courtois easily saved, per Mirror Football.
Moments later, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty of their own after a challenge on Kylian Mbappe by Declan Rice.
However, VAR intervened once again, and the referee reversed his decision due to the minimal contact involved.
Saka shoves away Real Madrid star
Madrid's growing frustration boiled over just before half-time. As the players headed off, Saka was among the last to leave the pitch and was confronted by injured Madrid defender Dani Carvajal near the tunnel.
What seemed like a lighthearted exchange quickly escalated when Carvajal grabbed Saka by the neck in an attempt to call him back, prompting the Arsenal winger to shove him away, per Goal.
Arsenal's backroom staff swiftly stepped in as Saka turned back toward Carvajal, quickly diffusing the situation and separating the two players.
Second-half response and late drama
Saka quickly made amends for his penalty miss after the break, calmly chipping Courtois to put Arsenal ahead on the night after being played in by Merino.
Real Madrid responded through Vinicius Junior, who levelled the match shortly after. However, Gabriel Martinelli sealed a 2-1 win on the night – and a 5-1 aggregate triumph – with a stoppage-time goal, ending Madrid’s hopes of a comeback.
Arsenal set for semi-final clash with PSG
With the emphatic aggregate win, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now through to the Champions League semi-finals.
They will face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, with a place in the 2025 Champions League final at stake, per The New York Times.
Luka Modric set to leave Real Madrid
Earlier, YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that legendary Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could leave the Spanish giants at the end of the current season.
The Croatian icon, 39, has achieved matchless success with Los Blancos after joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, going ahead to win six UEFA Champions League titles as well as multiple domestic trophies.
