Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, as the Gunners eliminated Real Madrid in a thrilling quarter-final tie.

Arsenal, who last reached the semi-finals in 2009, stunned the Spanish giants with a 3-0 win in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, before winning 2-1 in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 16.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid competes for the ball with Thomas Partey of Arsenal FC during the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UCL game on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: Mateo Villalba

Commanding Performance in Midfield

Partey’s presence in midfield was a decisive factor in both legs of the tie. In the first leg in London, the ex-Atletico Madrid player dictated the tempo, broke up Madrid’s build-up play, and helped Arsenal dominate possession.

His ability to shield the backline and launch counter-attacks was instrumental in keeping Real Madrid’s midfield trio of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni quiet.

His calmness under pressure and intelligent distribution allowed Arsenal to control the match and exploit Real Madrid’s defensive frailties.

Partey completed most of his passes and won multiple duels, earning praise from pundits and fans alike.

Stellar Showing at the Bernabéu

The return leg in Madrid was expected to be a stern test for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Real Madrid known for their dramatic comebacks in European competitions.

However, Partey once again rose to the occasion, putting in a disciplined and composed performance in the middle of the park.

Although Real Madrid pushed for an early goal, Partey’s positioning and tactical awareness helped Arsenal weather the storm, with Bukayo Saka missing a 13-th minute penalty before making amends in the 65th.

The Black Stars midfielder's ability to read the game and intercept passes was key to breaking up Madrid’s attacking momentum. The Ghanaian was also instrumental in initiating the counter-attacks.

Real Madrid equalized in the 67th minute through Vinícius Júnior, but it was too little, too late, as Mikel Merino netted the winner in stoppage time, with Arsenal holding firm to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Thomas Partey’s Return Boosts Arsenal

Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries over the past year, but his return to full fitness could not have come at a better time for Arsenal.

With Arteta opting for a midfield trio of Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard, the Gunners have found a balance between defensive stability and attacking fluidity.

Partey’s experience in high-stakes matches was evident throughout the quarter-finals, and his performances have reignited hopes among Arsenal fans that this could be the year the club finally wins its first Champions League title.

Arsenal will now prepare for a tough semi-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, but Partey is set to miss the first leg of the UCL semi-finals against the French side.

For Ghanaian football fans, Partey's success on the European stage is a source of pride, and his performances continue to highlight the quality and resilience of Ghanaian players on the world stage.

Flashscore.com rated Partey 7/10, with the Ghanaian finishing game as the midfielder with the second highest grade as Declan Rice secured 7.1/10.

