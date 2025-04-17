KiDi joined the rest of Arsenal fans around the world to bask in the Premier League club's triumph over Real Madrid

The Gyal dem Sugar even teased Los Blancos with Lucky Mensah's classic "Come Back to Me" tune

He has been a lifelong Arsenal fan and prays the club wins this year's UEFA Champions League

Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known in music circles as KiDi, was in high spirits on Wednesday night as he celebrated Arsenal's victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter couldn’t resist channelling his creative flair to throw playful jabs at the Spanish giants following their exit from the competition.

KiDi made fun of Real Madrid after Arsenal qualified for the semi-finals at their expense in the UEFA Champions League. Photos by @SportyFM_/X and Diego Souto/Getty Images.

Arsenal stun Real Madrid in Spain

The encounter, hosted under the iconic lights of the Santiago Bernabeu, saw Mikel Arteta's men complete a historic double over the defending champions.

With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal entered the return fixture full of confidence.

And despite the charged atmosphere, they delivered again — securing a 2-1 triumph thanks to well-taken goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, ensuring a resounding 5-1 aggregate win, per Al Jazeera.

KiDi passionately supports Arsenal vs Real Madrid

Watching from the Sporty FM studio in Accra, KiDi was decked in full fan mode.

Sporting Arsenal’s away kit beneath a denim jacket, a matching cap, and a club scarf draped around his neck, the "Likor" hitmaker embraced every tense moment with theatrical passion.

But once the final whistle confirmed Madrid’s downfall, the celebrations kicked off in true KiDi style.

KiDi playfully jabs Madrid

Breaking into a rendition of Lucky Mensah’s classic tune Old Schoolboy, the 2022 TGMA Artiste of the Year sang along to the memorable line "come back to me" — a cheeky reference to Madrid's confident promises of a comeback.

At first nodding in rhythm from his seat, he eventually rose to his feet, dancing exuberantly while gesturing "come back" toward the screen, much to the delight of fellow fans in the studio.

KiDi's love for Arsenal

KiDi’s allegiance to the Gunners runs deep. A lifelong supporter, he has previously visited the Emirates Stadium to cheer on the team and even shared a memorable moment with Ghanaian midfield enforcer Thomas Partey.

Although he wasn’t present in Spain for the blockbuster tie, his energy and excitement at the studio painted a vivid picture of just how much the victory meant.

What lies ahead for Arsenal?

The emphatic result secures Arsenal’s spot in the Champions League semi-finals for just the third time in their history — and their first since 2009, as reported by Sky News.

Players of Arsenal were in a celebratory mood after beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the return leg of their Champions League clash on April 16, 2025. Photo by David Ramos.

It also preserves their flawless record against Los Blancos in Europe’s top-tier competition, boasting three wins and a draw in four meetings.

They would hope to end their UCL drought this year, but will first have to go past red-hot Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

Partey's stellar display vs Madrid wins hearts

The 31-year-old midfield general ran the show as Arsenal pulled off a stunning victory at the revered Santiago Bernabéu.

